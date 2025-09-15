'My favourite spot in Yorkshire is incredibly bleak - but unbelievably beautiful'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Going to visit my late grandfather in Bridlington. He was a pipe-smoker, so there was always that beautiful tobacco aroma around, and someone also once remarked that his home had a delicious smell of pork pies and blue cheese.

He was an enthusiastic golfer, and, since he died in the early sixties, I think that I must have been about five or six years old when my memories were kindled. His career was always with the Norwich Union. I also remember playing on the beach at Brid.

The small village of Hawnby near Thirsk with the Bilsdale Transmitter on the skyline in the North York Moors National Park photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson.

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?

The North York Moors, and the path from Bilsdale to Eskdale – the high plateau, where it is all highly dramatic. You get up to Laskill Pasture, and it is incredibly bleak – but also so unbelievably beautiful.

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, out in Yorkshire?

Time at the coast – Bridlington Harbour is now a little faded, but it has very fond memories, and more than a little charm, then there’s Filey, and its elegant crescent, above the beach – I once performed in a show at the White Lodge Hotel – and then there’s Flamborough Head itself, close to where my family used to farm, generations back.

Martin Vander Weyer

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

It’s from Helmsley, and up onto the moors along Roppa Bank, up the ridge onto the first ridge and to Baxton’s Home Pasture, and there you get the huge vista, down south with Drax and Selby power stations in the far, far distance. They do say that, on a really clear day, you can also see the tower of Yorks Minister. I had golden retrievers for years, and this was always a favourite route of ours.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Sport hasn’t been a passion for many years, although as a schoolboy I could have reeled off every particular of the 1966 County Championship. But I do remember watching that remarkable Otley-born lady Lizzie Armistead competing in the Olympics, in the pouring rain and on dreadful surfaces, and urging her on – it looked terrifying, not something I could ever attempt in my wildest dreams, but there she was, giving her all. She was truly remarkable.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

I had the immense pleasure of meeting, and getting to know, the late Ian Carmichael, who was one of the most charming men I have ever met.

His final days were spent at his home in Grosmont, and if anyone could be said to have “star quality”, then it was Ian. Taking him for dinner would be a total delight.

Ian’s family all came from Hull, where they had a jewellery shop, and my family had been loyal customers there, over the years.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem,’ what would it be?

The five sublime acres of Helmsley’s restored Walled Gardon, now lovingly refurbished, and an oasis of English garden beauty at its best. I am so pleasure to have been involved in the restoration, the visitors are always bowled over by its charm.

If you could own, or have access to, one thing in Yorkshire for a single day, what would that object or place be?

It was very tempting to ask for the North York Moors Railway for a day, but I am going to go one step further. I’d like a full steam train with some Pullman carriages, and we’d start at Yarm, go to York, make the trip across to Beverley, and then head north again through Filey and Scarborough, and then back over to York.

Can I beg some first-rate dining for both lunch and a high tea, and perhaps a little light liquid refreshment? I’ve calculated that the trip might take about six and more hours, but, if it takes longer, well, who cares?

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

It would be so easy to trot out all the old cliches about the people and the landscape – which are, or course, both true – but for me, it’s the distance from London.

We are far enough away to be able to make a day trip of it down south, if we must, but also far enough not to be involved with all those Home County matters. We are a self-contained Kingdom in our own right, and there are areas – around Malton, for example – where we are models of the old English environment.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

No, but I have the greatest admiration for all of those dedicated sports people who put in so much effort to achieve their goals.

I have friends who are keen racing people, and I have attended meetings with them, sadly, my winnings (or lack of them) have not turned me on to following, other than as a slightly interested spectator.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

The Lastingham Grange Hotel is completely charming, wonderful service, beautifully run, and with the bonus of an enviable rose garden. Eating alfresco with the scent of the roses in summertime is beyond compare.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Just outside Helmsley, you’ll find the Beadlam Grange Farm Shop, family run, very traditional, a lovely café and their butcher’s counter is superb.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

There are some things that rarely change – the landscape, the heritage and the character of the place – but in the past years there’s been a blossoming of the diversification in the cultural life, with all sorts of events taking place throughout the year.

The huge bonus is that, up here, we don’t have to pay London’s hyper-inflated ticket prices, and there’s so much to choose from, much of it from citizen-led initiatives, from brass bands upwards. You can get involved at any level, and it’s such a pleasure watching people do what they really love.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My father, Deryk Vander Weyer, a man of complete integrity, a CBE who joined Barclays at 16, was called up a year later, and emerged as a Major in the Green Howards at the end of the war.

He had a slight Yorkshire accent all his life, and died far too young. He was – and is – something of a hero to me, and the best Chairman of Barclays that they never had.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

One of my great pleasures and privileges is being able to write what I do, for leading London-based publications, from my office in Helmsley, and that, I think, gives me an independence of thought. Looking out at the church tower, and across the fields, gives me a truly unique perspective.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

J B Priestley, and particularly his An Inspector Calls, which is a great piece of dramatic thought and planning, with something to say about morals and values, and which still appeals on so may levels. We did it in a very small, very intimate space once, and it delivered its message just at effectively as any large-scale production. Priestley was a master of his craft.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

Rievaulx Abbey – not as popular as Fountains, but that is part of its charm. Serene, and more than worth a detour.