She had plenty of material then when she began, in her sixties, to take up writing. She has previously published two books about Sowerby and another about Harella – the former Halifax clothing company where she worked as a model.

Now, Jean has released her fourth title, based on a lifetime of letter writing to newspapers, friends and well-known local figures. Letters Begin contains scores of examples of official and personal correspondence, including letters to the Halifax Courier newspaper, where Jean worked as a media library assistant for nine years.

Events from years ago are brought back to life including the controversial felling of cherry trees in George Street, in Halifax, and persuading Tesco to bring back their smaller shopping trolleys after they were suddenly removed.

Sowerby-based Jean Illingworth has created a book on letter-writing.

"They are full of information regarding the Calderdale area,” says Jean. “There is a lot of social history within there”

"Letter writing is obviously a dying art,” she continues. “Everything has to be very instant today, with messaging.

"But there’s nothing that replaces the drop of a handwritten letter through the letterbox which is a bit unique in today’s world.

"I don’t think I’d ever be able to write some chick-lit or anything like that but I felt this was an important history of the Calderdale area that needed recording and I hope people like it.”

Her latest offering reflects an interest in writing letters that stems from her primary school days. “It was where I learnt the basic skills and the love of writing and receiving handwritten messages has been with me ever since," she tells the Courier. “But more recently I have been forced to adapt and acquire computer skills and the use of emails.”

“Retiring at the age of 60 gave me the opportunity to concentrate on writing,” she adds. "Many people wind down at that age but for me it was just the beginning. Four books and 20 years later a long-held ambition has been realised.”

Edward Riley, former editor of the Courier, has written the foreword to Jean’s latest book. “Her time as an assistant in the Courier newspaper library enabled her to mix with journalists and other writers and to keep close tabs on local events and people in the news,” he says.

“It was there that the seed for this book was planted and grew into a fully fledged project that has been several years in the making.”