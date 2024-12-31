'My visit to the top of York Minster was one of the most perfect-ever moments'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

My late mum Pat’s glorious Yorkshire Puddings – or should I say ‘pudding,’ singular? She used to make her special batter, and pour it into one tray and then, when it had cooked to golden perfection, it would be sliced up for the plate.

I’ve never tasted better, and, as far as I know, she never left a recipe for me to follow – but I still have a lot of her cookery books at home and it may well be there somewhere, safely tucked between the pages. Let’s hope so.​

York Minster. Picture by James Hardisty.

What’s your favourite part of the county – and why?​

All the loveliness that is in the North of the county – Grassington, Northallerton, Skipton and everywhere in between. My husband Sean and I have a lot of family living up there, and we love going and visiting. ​

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?​

Walking somewhere, with a bit more walking, and then some walking to follow – with our pair of Cocker Spaniels. Sean has a job he loves which has him working mainly outside, but there’s nothing better for me, after being in a theatre or a performance space, at the end of the week, to get out into some fresh air, and to enjoy the open spaces around me. Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley is a favourite “go to” place, and the Wentworth Garden Centre is a very close second. ​

Sarah Pearson

Do you have a favourite view?​

Up and around the wonderful Langsett Reservoir, the moorland, the views, everything for as far as the eye can see.​

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?​

People in my business are always telling me “Oh, you’d love to work with Sean Bean, he’s such a nice man,” and I’m sure that is true, but I’m going to choose Jodie Whittaker, not only another Huddersfield lass, but she actually went to my school, as well. It would be such fun to find out what she did before she got that key role as Dr. Who, and the things that she learned along the way.​

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem,’ what would it be?

The Whistlestop Valley Railway, which is now a heritage line, but which first opened way back in 1879, as part of the Lancashire and Yorkshire. It’s just under four miles long, but people love it – and my husband Sean is one of their drivers, it’s his full-time job, and he enjoys every minute, a smashing day out for the visitors.​

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

The Yorkshire Spa Retreat, which is up near Helmsley, where I can seriously relax and chill… but then, I’m addicted to spas in general. Perfect for unwinding, and letting your body regain its equilibrium.​

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

It’s a bit like slotting together a jigsaw puzzle, isn’t it – everything knits so well together, the people, the customs, the landscape, the ‘feel’ of the place. People talk to each other, and they are interested. I’m secretly quite amused when you get off a bus in London, and you say a polite “thank you” to the driver, and everyone else looks as if you are totally barmy. Here, it’s a natural courtesy. ​

Do you have a favourite restaurant?

The Temujin, at Sowerby Bridge. Absolutely brilliant – family run, and they serve a Mongolian buffet of stir-fry food with special splices that you select for yourself. Full of flavour, and I once went back three times. Very naughty, but it is delicious.​

Do you have a favourite food shop?

I love a farm shop – wherever it may be. Fresh fruit and vegetable, home-made jams and relishes, cheese and – especially at Christmas – their cakes and pickles.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

There’s a lot more regard for the arts, and for performance in general, and I cannot wait to see what Bradford offer when they become City of Culture next year – I have the feeling that they are about to pull a lot that is very special out of their bag.

The thing that a lot of people forget is that you have a theatre or a performance space in your city, town, community, and people just don’t go to see the show, they go for the shopping and the drinks beforehand, and more than likely a n]meal afterwards. It’s a ripple effect that helps everyone. Enjoying a show, a play an opera, is not elite – is part of the quality of life.​

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

My husband, Sean. Dedicated to his job, inspirational in every way. We met at school, in maths class, and he sat behind me – no, he never pulled my hair, it was me who was always turning round to distract him.

We’ve been together now for ten years, and will celebrate a year of marriage next May. And I love him very much.​

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Very much so – weirdly, I’ve hardly ever worked away from the north, and each production has had a definitive, very separate “bite” to it, with a strong link to our region. I love that.​

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

The artist Ashley Jackson, a man who can capture the colours, tastes, and flavours of our landscapes so perfectly. My ambition is to have a home full of his paintings – so far, I’ve managed to be the owner of a set of his tablemats, and I adore them. In fact, I love them so much, I hate putting dishes on them.​

