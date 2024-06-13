Mystery paintings of two women in green sold for thousands of pound at auction

How's this for a coincidence? Two portraits by near-contemporary artists with Eastern European origins but living in Leeds are sold in consecutive lots at the same Yorkshire auction house.

Both are painted around the same time, feature attractive young women wearing green dresses, fetch similar sums and neither sitter can be identified beyond their names.

First, the bare facts.

The painting by Philip Naviasky

The painting by Philip Naviasky

Jacob Kramer's Portrait of Miss Hilda Wilkinson, in an off-the-shoulder number, circa 1920, sold for £6,500 at Elstob Auctioneers of Ripon, while Philip Naviasky's Portrait of Miss May, dated 1925 and depicting a demurely-dressed auburn-haired lady, found a buyer at £6,250.

Cataloguers could provide no further details of either Miss Wilkinson or Miss May, although it is possible that a reader could provide further clues to one if not both.

Kramer (1892-1962) was born in Ukraine but emigrated with his poor family to England as a child around the turn of the 20th century, settling in Leeds with its established Jewish community, first in The Leylands, a slum area of new arrivals, before moving to a small house in Beecroft Grove, Chapeltown.

He ran away from home at 10, taking various jobs in the North, even venturing to sea for six months.

The painting by Jacob Kramer

His rebellious streak over, he returned to study at Leeds School of Art on a scholarship and later at the Slade in London before staging his first solo show in Bradford.

He became a member of the "Whitechapel Boys" group of Anglo-Jewish writers and artists named after a Jewish area of London and from which many of its members came, including Mark Gertler, Isaac Rosenberg, David Bomberg, Joseph Leftwich, Morris Goldstein, Stephen Winsten, Lazarus Aaronson and its only female member, Clara Birnberg.

Expressionist artists such as Wassily Kandinsky (1866-1944) provided inspiration and he established a reputation as a portrait painter as well as for his avant-garde work, staging exhibitions in the capital, as well as Glasgow and Leeds.

He served for two years in France during the Great War before returning to Leeds. After the collapse of Leeds Art Club in 1923 he became involved in an informal gathering called the Yorkshire Luncheon Club, which met regularly at Whitelock's Ale House in Leeds, and invited some of the leading cultural figures of the 1930s, 40s and 50s to the city to speak.

He also taught at the Leeds School of Art and, as a portraitist, his sitters included Mahatma Gandhi and composer Frederick Delius.

Kramer, famous for his 1918 image A Japanese Girl, died in February, 1962 and six years later Leeds School of Art was, for several years, renamed Jacob Kramer College.

Philip Naviasky (1894-1983), whose Portrait of Miss May made four times over estimate, was born in Leeds to immigrants Barnet Naviasky (born Berel Neviazhsky) and Fanny (nee Levinson) and was something of a child prodigy. He won a scholarship to the Leeds School of Art in 1907, aged 13, and in 1912, aged 18, he was the youngest student to be accepted into the Royal Academy Schools.

He won an exhibition to study at the Royal College of Art, after which he spent his career in Leeds as an artist and teacher at Leeds College of Art.

He was well known as a portrait painter in Yorkshire but also worked all over Britain and abroad, with galleries all over the North holding his work.

I first encountered his work at an art and antiques fair at Sandown Park in 2017, where A Day at the Seaside, Hastings, Sussex, a 1928 image dominated by a mother staring at a tranquil sea, surrounded by her children, was offered at £18,000.

It was sold at Christie’s for £14,230 in 2008 after previously being held in the collection of businessman and patron of the arts Wyndham T Vint, of Bradford.

Soon after painting A Day at the Seaside, Naviasky changed his style to become a "colourist", using a bright primary palette, particularly in evidence in his paintings of the coastal harbours in Provence.

