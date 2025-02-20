Mystery £6.7m project to regenerate Shipley could see iconic Clock Tower refurbished

A mystery £6.7m project to regenerate part of Shipley could include the refurbishment of the town’s Clock Tower – a meeting has heard.

The Shipley Towns Fund is a £25m pot of cash awarded to Shipley by Government to regenerate the town. Projects have included the creation of an enterprise centre at Shipley Library, the creation of a community hub in the Kirkgate Centre and the redevelopment of Shipley Market Square.

But one of the biggest projects – dubbed Project A, has remained shrouded in secrecy. The £6.7m project is described as the “development of industrial units and remediation of brownfield sites.” No details of which site is being developed have never been made public.

Members of Bradford Council’s regeneration and environment scrutiny committee were given an update on the Shipley Towns Fund at a meeting on Tuesday (Feb 17).

Shipley Clock Tower

At the meeting Councillor Anna Watson asked for more detail about the project.

She said: “A long time ago I was told some of the funding from this project will be used for the restoration of Shipley Clock Tower. Is that still part of Project A?”

Shipley’s landmark clock tower divides opinion, but campaigns to refurbish the town have gained traction in recent years.

The 1960s tower is part of the Shipley Indoor Market site, and is seen as one of the district’s most iconic brutalist structures.

Ravinder Panesar, regeneration manager at the council, said: “What I can say publicly is that the team managing it is at a detailed design stage. I can’t publicly say anything more than that.”

He said the Towns Fund team were in discussions with the long leaseholders of the building.

Coun Watson said there had been very little communication about the project, saying: “It’s all been a bit cloak and dagger.”

Mr Panesar said more information should be made available in March.

Coun Alex Ross Shaw, council executive for regeneration, planning and transport, said: “I know this is a regular topic of conversation, but we have to look at what is commercially sensitive. We’re using public money , but we are involved in commercial deals so we have to be careful in what we can say. You can’t always reveal your hand straight away.

“It is frustrating for us as it is for you, we get situations like Bradford Live where we have news, but until the deals are signed and dotted we can’t legally say anything.”

Last year Coun Kevin Warnes asked a question about the clock tower to council bosses.

He said: “Can Shipley residents dare to hope that their iconic clock tower, overlooking the market square, will be restored to full working order before our expanding universe cools and contracts and time – as we experience it – ceases to exist?”