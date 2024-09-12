Workmen have embarked on the remarkable restoration of a Grade II-listed cinema 80 years after it almost destroyed during the blitz of WW2.

The National Picture Theatre in Hull was badly damaged during a Luftwaffe air raid on March 18, 1941. Hull was one of the worst-affected cities in the country during the blitz and more than 150 people were inside the cinema at the time of the bombing on the port city. Amazingly, nobody was killed or seriously injured.

The building, which was constructed in 1914, has been left unrepaired and derelict for 83 years and was given Grade II listed status in 2007. A renovation project to fix the damage has now started and a new roof will soon be constructed. Bricks from the 1900s, which have been reclaimed from other buildings, will also be used to rebuild the columns that will hold up the roof.

Councillor Rob Pritchard said: "I am delighted to see work starting on site. Once complete it will, for the first time since it was destroyed in World War II, enable visitors to access the building safely.

The National Picture Theatre undergoing its renovation in Hull

"There are so many stories within the National Picture Theatre that are of national importance. To have the opportunity to give it the attention it deserves is fantastic."

Local contractors Hobson and Porter are undertaking the restoration of the site, thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

They've also received funding from Hull City Council and the National Civilian World War II Memorial Trust, who have previously campaigned for this project to happen.

Helen Featherstone from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "It's very exciting to see work on the National Picture Theatre get underway. This project will not only restore and preserve the heritage building for future generations, it will also connect visitors from near and far with its unique story.

"We're very proud that, thanks to National Lottery players, the Heritage Fund is able to support multiple projects in Hull that, like this one, are contributing to the city's ongoing, heritage-led, cultural renaissance."