National Railway Museum: New £10.5m Station Hall to reopen today as museum celebrates 50 years

For the past two years it has been closed to the world but today (Fri 26) the Station Hall at the National Railway Museum in York reopens after a multi-million pound refit.

The Grade II-listed building closed to the public in 2023, and since then has had a full refurbishment and roof, with a refresh of the display inside the hall also taking place while the building was under wraps.

Previously a goods station adjacent to York Station, the station hall has housed the NRM’s collection of six Royal carriages which remained in situ while work was on around them, encapsulated within mobile scaffold frames, clad with solid steel sheeting and membrane wrap to protect them.

A new exhibition has also been installed, reinterpreting much-loved rail vehicles while adding a number of new items, archive images and audio – all showcasing stories of the people and journeys made through British stations over the past 200 years, coinciding with the NRM’s 50th birthday celebrations this weekend.

Charlotte Kingston, head of public programmes and communications, looks up at the old Clock From Euston Station London.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Recently restored objects and new acquisitions include; the funeral wreath from the Great Western Railway locomotive which transported Queen Victoria’s funeral cortège from Paddington to Windsor; a WHSmith bookstall, first installed at London Waterloo in 1921, and a newly acquired set of photographs by British photographer Howard Grey, depicting Windrush migrants just arrived from the Caribbean as they set out on train journeys from Waterloo station to their new homes across the UK.

The work has been paid for by a £10.5m government grant, along with a £577,000 refresh and redisplay of the exhibition supported by the Friends of the National Railway Museum.

Museums Minister Baroness Twycross said: “I visited the National Railway Museum in August and saw first hand the stunning renovation of Station Hall, which puts the UK’s national heritage right at the heart of York Central’s exciting regeneration project.