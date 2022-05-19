New bakery, bar and restaurant to open in 18th-century building in Hull Old Town

Hull City Council has confirmed the grant to Hearth Family Ltd, who will open the unit at 10.5 King Street on Trinity Square in the historic Old Town.

The business will be operated by sous chef Ryan Telford, who has worked in Michelin-starred kitchens and already runs a mobile street food venture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10.5 King Street was last used as the offices for the Hull Minster Parish Centre, and was a restaurant in the 1980s and 90s.

The Hearth building

Mr Telford already occupies the second floor, and the funding will allow him to develop the ground and first floors for dining.

He said: “As a team we are so thankful to have been awarded this grant from the council. With it, we can make our dreams a reality by creating a beautiful restaurant and bakery ready to put our years of experience gained at Michelin-starred restaurants to the test

“We’re hoping to open our doors this summer where we cannot wait to welcome (and feed) the wonderful people of Hull.”

The grant has been awarded as part of the city centre regeneration projects which includes a number of schemes and funding projects.

Whitefriargate has benefitted from £1million from the Humber LEP’s Humber High Street Challenge Fund and secured £1.75m from Historic England’s High Streets Heritage Action Zone programme.

Funding can be used to restore heritage buildings, improve dilapidated buildings, convert buildings to sustainable use, create permanent jobs and bring unused floor space back into use.