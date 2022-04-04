New detectorist axe and spear finds could pinpoint 1066 Stamford Bridge battle site

Detectorists Simon Richardson and John Benfield are pictured with Stamford Bridge Heritage Society’s archaeologist Peter Makey and chaiman Brian Birkett. Photo Liam Norman

The items were revealed to the public during an event on Saturday (April 2) in the field opposite the Battle Flatts Veterinary Clinic.

The significant number of detecting finds, which include a Viking axe and Saxon spears, were discovered by Simon Richardson and John Benfield who have been working alongside Stamford Bridge Heritage Society over the past few years.

Finds from this period are extremely rare and are thought to be of national importance.

A small selection of the artefacts thought to be from the battle of Stamford Bridge 1066. Photo Brian Birkett

A spokesman said: “The Battle of Stamford Bridge which took place in 1066 was between the English forces led by King Harold Godwinson and those of the great Viking army led by King Harold Hardrada of Norway.

“The English victory saw an end to Viking influence in England but a few days later the Anglo Saxon Kingdom would fall at the Battle of Hastings.

“The battle remains one of the most significant events in both English and Scandinavian history.

“The exact whereabouts of the battlefield has remained unknown for many centuries, these finds give the first indications of where the battle may have actually took place and give a tantalising glimpse of the battle itself.

Viking and Anglo-Saxon Re-enactors at the finds launch day. Photo Liam Norman

“Simon Richardson and John Benfield are both experienced battlefield detectorists, who between them have worked on many battlefield sites.

“Simon has worked on Agincourt, Bosworth, Towton and other sites in the UK and Europe.

“John has worked for many years at Towton Battlefield. Simon is also well known for his TV work on such series as The Medieval Dead and Battlefield Detectives.”

Peter Makey, the Stamford Bridge Heritage Society’s archaeologist, said: “These finds are potentially very significant and are being further investigated by relevant specialists in this field.”

Brian Birkett, chairman of the Stamford Bridge Heritage Society added: “On the face of it these finds could be a game changer in our search for the battle, we have worked for many years on researching the battle site and for these artefacts now to be discovered is remarkable.

“It is the aim of both the Society, and John and Simon, that one day we will be able to display these artefacts in a purpose-built museum and visitors centre here in Stamford Bridge.”

Leah O’Cuinneagain, Vanaheim’s Living History co-Ordinator added: “We are all so pleased and honoured to have been given the opportunity to see these new artefacts.

“My group and I are dedicated to bringing the battle to life in our re-enactments.

“Seeing items that could have been present at the battle itself feels like a dream come true and such a privilege.”

These finds will now be fully researched and analysed by the society working with national institutions.