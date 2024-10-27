Newall Church Hall, Otley: Developer behind plans to redevelop historic church hall could lodge appeal against refusal
Six new homes were planned at the vacant Newall Church Hall site in Otley.
The applicant, B Houldsworth and Sons, proposed to convert the existing hall, a former Sunday school built in the 1920s, into two homes.
Another four detached houses would be built at the site off Newall Carr Road.
At a meeting on October 3, Leeds City Council’s South and West plans panel voted not to support the application.
When the panel meets again on Thursday (Oct 31), councillors will vote on the two formal reasons for refusal – loss of green space and impact on heritage.
A report to the meeting said: “Members should ensure they clearly identify and understand the planning reasons leading to this conclusion.”
Fears over road safety and the impact on wildlife were also raised after planning permission was sought.
Councillors were told there may be archaeological remains at the site.
Otley Town Council objected to the project and the council received 15 letters of concern.
The report said that since the previous meeting, the applicant’s agent had provided a written response and “advised that it is the intention to appeal the decision and make a claim for an award of costs to the Planning Inspectorate.”
Council officers have recommended the panel goes ahead with refusing permission at Thursday’s meeting.
The two reasons for refusal are described as “loss of designated area of natural green space” and “impact on setting of non-designated heritage asset.”
