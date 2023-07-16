All Sections
Newby Hall Historic Vehicle Rally 2023: All the best photos from classic car show at Yorkshire stately home

Newby Hall marked the 50th anniversary of its Historic Vehicle Rally this weekend.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 16th Jul 2023, 14:07 BST

The event in the grounds of the stately home near Ripon has grown to become the biggest one-day classic car show in the north, with over 1,000 exhibitors.

North of England Classic and Pre-War Automobiles organise the rally, with the likes of Aston Martins and Wolseleys on show. Enthusiasts also run auto-jumble stalls.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along.

Mervyn Hoyle, 77, of Harrogate, with his 1936 Austin Seven van. Mervyn, has been attending this event for the past 50 years and thousands of other rallies around Yorkshire, raising money for the Marie Curie charity along with his sister Val Sowerby.

1. 1936 Austin Seven

Mervyn Hoyle, 77, of Harrogate, with his 1936 Austin Seven van. Mervyn, has been attending this event for the past 50 years and thousands of other rallies around Yorkshire, raising money for the Marie Curie charity along with his sister Val Sowerby. Photo: James Hardisty

Classic vehicles arriving on site for the start of the show

2. Arrivals

Classic vehicles arriving on site for the start of the show Photo: James Hardisty

Classic vehicles arriving on site for the start of the show

3. The start

Classic vehicles arriving on site for the start of the show Photo: James Hardisty

Charles Pink, of Wharfedale, showing his 1935 Alvis Speed 20 SD Vanden Plas coupe

4. 1935 Alvis Speed

Charles Pink, of Wharfedale, showing his 1935 Alvis Speed 20 SD Vanden Plas coupe Photo: James Hardisty

