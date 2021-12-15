Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham was once home to the Marquesses of Rockingham and the Earls of Fitzwilliam - but had fallen into decay after over 70 years of neglect.

The Preservation Trust (WWPT), which has owned the Grade I-listed stately home since 2017, has embarked on a £130million project to save it - and tonight viewers will get a glimpse of the large scale repairs.

In tonight’s episode, the presenter joins artisans brought in to repair the Georgian mansion’s three acres of roofs, the elegant portico on its vast East Front and restore its North Pavilion complete with 18-foot weathervane.

Nick Knowles is shown around Wentworth Woodhouse’s Marble Saloon by the Trust’s Facilities Manager Julie Readman

During filming at Wentworth, which took place during spring and summer, Nick learned about old masonry, joinery and roofing skills being used by craftsmen from construction contractors Robert Woodhead Ltd.

“There was great excitement at Wentworth when Nick’s production team said they would like to include us in Heritage Rescue,” Said WWPT’s CEO Sarah McLeod.

“The programme will raise our profile to viewers around the world and we were delighted to meet Nick.

“He was fascinated by the story of the house’s fortunes and decline, the restoration of crumbing 18th century plasterwork on the East Front portico and crucial repairs to make the North Pavilion at one end of the Front water-tight.

“Nick also signed some builders’ hard hats for us which we plan to auction off in aid of Trust funds next year along with other celebrity items.”

The new series sees Nick Knowles follow owners, custodians and armies of artisans going the extra mile to save some of Britain’s most magnificent and historic buildings dangerously close to wrack and ruin.

He uncovers some of their more surprising histories and reports on the skills and passion needed to keep Britain’s heritage alive.

Wentworth Woodhouse is to star in Nick Knowles: Heritage Rescue on Wednesday December 15 at 9pm.