Nicknames for places in Yorkshire: ‘Pontecarlo,’ ‘Scarbados’ and ‘Little Blackpool’

Yorkshire has an abundance of interesting towns, cities and villages. While visitors near and far flock to our friendly region, there is nobody more proud of Yorkshire than us Tykes. Our fondness leads to many nicknames for places across the region.

Originally called Escafeld, in the Domesday Book (1086), Sheffield is most familiarly known as the Steel City due to its illustrious industrial history but there are many other slightly less profound nicknames for places in Yorkshire. Not to mention for Sheff itself.

Just down the road, you've got Doncaster or ‘Donny’ which was named a city in 2022.

Then you can head to Barnsley 'tarn’ near ‘Rovrum’ or go to West Yorkshire where you'll find Jane McDonald’s home city Wakefield or Shakey Wakey.

Welcome to 'Ponte Carlo'placeholder image
Nearby Wakey, there's Pontefract ‘Ponte-Carlo’ and Castleford ‘Cas Vegas’ or Shuddersfield. The Hudds.

Then there's ‘Mirf’ Mirfield or ‘Cleck’ Cleckheaton. Or head to Bradford, which was once the wool capital of the world, it used to be nicknamed ‘Woolopolis’ and ‘Wool City.’ Nowadays it's often pronounced by locals as ‘Bratford.’

If you fancy heading to the coast for a holiday, Scarbados is a go-to destination as is Brid.

Hull is already steps ahead because its official name is Kingston upon Hull. Or Leeds folk often call their city the ‘Capital of the North.’

Ponty Liquorice Festivalplaceholder image
Also in West Yorkshire, you’ve got ‘Spen,’ ‘Mirf’ and ‘Heck’ Heckmondwike. In the 60s and 70s, Heckmonwike was labelled ‘Little Blackpool’ for its impressive lights.

More recently Malton in North Yorkshire is the self-proclaimed ‘Yorkshire’s Capital of food.’

