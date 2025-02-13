Nicknames for places in Yorkshire: ‘Pontecarlo,’ ‘Scarbados’ and ‘Little Blackpool’

Yorkshire has an abundance of interesting towns, cities and villages. While visitors near and far flock to our friendly region, there is nobody more proud of Yorkshire than us Tykes. Our fondness leads to many nicknames for places across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally called Escafeld, in the Domesday Book (1086), Sheffield is most familiarly known as the Steel City due to its illustrious industrial history but there are many other slightly less profound nicknames for places in Yorkshire. Not to mention for Sheff itself.

Just down the road, you've got Doncaster or ‘Donny’ which was named a city in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then you can head to Barnsley 'tarn’ near ‘Rovrum’ or go to West Yorkshire where you'll find Jane McDonald’s home city Wakefield or Shakey Wakey.

Welcome to 'Ponte Carlo'

Nearby Wakey, there's Pontefract ‘Ponte-Carlo’ and Castleford ‘Cas Vegas’ or Shuddersfield. The Hudds.

Then there's ‘Mirf’ Mirfield or ‘Cleck’ Cleckheaton. Or head to Bradford, which was once the wool capital of the world, it used to be nicknamed ‘Woolopolis’ and ‘Wool City.’ Nowadays it's often pronounced by locals as ‘Bratford.’

If you fancy heading to the coast for a holiday, Scarbados is a go-to destination as is Brid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull is already steps ahead because its official name is Kingston upon Hull. Or Leeds folk often call their city the ‘Capital of the North.’

Ponty Liquorice Festival

Also in West Yorkshire, you’ve got ‘Spen,’ ‘Mirf’ and ‘Heck’ Heckmondwike. In the 60s and 70s, Heckmonwike was labelled ‘Little Blackpool’ for its impressive lights.