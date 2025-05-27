Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together the metal represents a Noble Comb – a device to prepare wool for spinning during the industrial revolution – and a worsted mule which was used in the textile industry.

Both were in storage in Halifax but thanks to volunteers and an army of helpful companies these items are being re-assembled ready for visitors to admire at the Calderdale Industrial Museum later this year or early next.

They were moved back to the museum by James Garside and Son. Both were in bits and needed to be stripped cleaned and reassembled according to the conservation plans.

Volunteers at Calderdale Industrial Museum in Halifax rebuild the Platt Bros double spindle self acting worsted loom. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Ian Christie, one of the volunteers, has been instrumental in rebuilding the Noble comb with support from Widdops and Bentham & Holroyd. These companies were heavily involved in the production of the Noble comb when it was used in the wool textile industries of West Yorkshire.

The Noble comb came into production around 1850 and was used in the worsted industry until 1989, when the French Combing machine took over.

The markings on parts of this comb suggest it was used in Halifax Technical College after its commercial use. The worsted mule also seems to have had an educational purpose having been used in Percival Whitley College Halifax, as the Technical College became known in 1957.

The restoration work has drawn from the extensive engineering skills and experience of our volunteer workforce led by operations director Trevor Hardaker, which included him designing a new drive support system for the worsted mule.

Volunteer Sandy Maclure at Calderdale Industrial Museum in Halifax working in the Noble comb. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Many companies, most locally based, have been invaluable in supporting this work. These include Brooksbank Industries, Skipton; William Hindleys of Sowerby Bridge; Widdops, Leeds; Bentham & Holroyd Ltd, Leeds; Harold Barraclough; HX5 Displays; Sonic Solutions, Wakefield; Leeds Industrial Museum; Bradford Industrial Museum; Coldharbour Museum, Tiverton; Todd & Duncan Kinross; Lightowler Yarns, Meltham; and Walker Tex Ltd, Burnley.

Once the machines are rebuilt the museum will need to plan for the display and interpretation prior to opening the remainder of the gallery.

This will form the final phase of reopening the museum since the take over by Calderdale Industrial Museum Association in 2013 and will allow the museum to show the full story of the wool textile industry of the region.

Emma Dunn, marketing manager at the museum, said: “These items have been part of the collection at the museum for a long time but now thanks to volunteers and support from a number of companies we can put them on show.