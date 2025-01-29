Councillors were met with cries of “shame” after approving plans to build new homes in the grounds of the Grade II-listed Normanby Hall.

More than 140 written objections were lodged with Redcar and Cleveland Council over a scheme to create 21 four bedroomed ‘executive’ detached properties with car parking, which will see some surrounding woodland cleared.

A meeting was told that a refurbishment of the hall – which has lain empty since its last use as a care home more than ten years ago – could cost several million pounds with the new homes being sold in stages to pay for its repair and restoration, and eventual planned conversion into 11 two bedroomed apartments.

Previous plans envisaged 40 houses in the grounds – detached bungalows for the over 55s and terraced almshouses – but these were later revised and changed after criticism.

An overhead view of the site with Normanby Hall pictured slightly left of centre. Picture credit: John English

The meeting of the council’s regulatory committee heard how its Local Plan had allocated the land for 25 homes, believing it to be in a sustainable location, with a conservation-led, sympathetic scheme leading to the reuse of the hall also being supported.

The vote was tied at 4-4 with committee chairman Councillor Stuart Smith then using his casting vote to grant the application, which had been recommended for approval by officers.

Listed building consent for the hall works, which was subject to a separate application, was also unanimously granted.

The outcome was met with cries of “shame”, “rubbish” and “disgusting”, with one woman in the public gallery shouting “so much for the environment”.

Normanby Hall. Picture credit: TDN Structural Ltd

After the decision was reached, one of the objectors said she was “utterly disgusted” and also questioned whether the hall restoration would ever take place, suggesting the developer could just “walk away with the profits” .

However council officers pointed out a condition attached to the permission for the grounds development and the hall itself which tied both projects together.

It was also stated by a planning agent representing the applicant Ian Boyes, of Marian Construction, that the development of larger executive homes had been carefully calculated in order that the profit made would meet the cost of the hall revamp.

Objections were raised to the removal of 20 trees subject to a tree protection order – fewer than initially proposed – to make way for the development.

An artist's impression showing the planned scheme from above. Picture credit: Logic Architecture.

Stephen Walker described how a “belt” of woodland which was home to various wildlife was to be cut down, equating to one and three-quarter football pitches.

The potential for increased flooding was another concern due to surface water not being absorbed by mature trees, although provision for flood and drainage elements was said to be acceptable.

An arborist employed by the council described a number of the trees being in a “sorry state”, although an ecological assessment recommended a further inspection in advance of any felling.

Another main concern centred on inadequate access through Coach House Mews, where cars were said to be regularly parked on pavements because of congestion, and a separate single track road, via Normanby Hall Park, that was proposed.

A local resident said the amount of traffic that would be generated was “horrific”.

There were complaints about the narrowness of the single track access and the lack of a footpath, meaning it was “not fit for purpose”, which would lead to accidents and was unsafe.

The council’s highways engineers said an assessment of the traffic that would be generated showed it would be less than that for a care home, although this was disputed by residents.

A passing place was also to be put in place on the single track road for vehicles, while its 3.1m width was deemed acceptable.

The meeting also heard how the developer did not have ownership of the single track road, although a right of access had previously been granted.

Summing up his opposition, Mr Walker said: “What this application does is to destroy mature woodland and wildlife, remove privacy from residents, create chaos on access roads and increase flooding with no guarantee the hall will be saved.”

Loss of privacy and overlooking was addressed in a council officer’s report, which said separation between existing development and that proposed in the grounds was either in excess of or in accordance with national guidance.

Normanby ward councillor Paul McInnes, whose fellow ward councillors Paul Salvin and Curt Pugh also objected, spoke about the “decimation” of woodland.

He said: “These trees are not only historic, but of great natural value, most of which are over 200, 300 even one up to 400 years old and some were purposely planted as features within the original design of the hall’s grounds.

“These trees have an ecological value, providing nesting sites for birds, roosting sites for bats and habitats for foxes, hedgehogs and even the occasional deer.

“Access to the site, which has always been a stumbling block, is also a huge issue.”

‘Swift action’

Referring to the state of the hall, a council conservation officer described how it needed “swift action” if it was to be preserved and it was in a “parlous state” with several serious structural issues.

He also said the plans would result in an “enhanced setting” for the hall.

A heritage and planning statement provided on behalf of the applicant said: “The current building is in a dilapidated state. Unoccupied since 2015, the property has recently suffered a structural collapse of the roof and first floor due to progressive water damage.

“External features such as the timber sash windows and doors have been subjected to weathering and decay and probably beyond repair. The majority of the halls openings, particularly to the ground floor, have been boarded up to prohibit access, preventing further vandalism and damage to the property.

“Internally there are extensive signs of water ingress and subsequent damp forming on the internal walls and ceilings.”

It added: “On balance the applicant is confident that officers and members can see this proposal is the best opportunity that has arisen in modern history to return the hall to its former glory, whilst building a new community around it, thus securing its long-term future once again as an important part of Normanby.”

Meanwhile, a submitted heritage statement said the amount of historic fabric to be removed would be minimal with the likes of remaining fireplaces and chimney breasts being retained.

The current iteration of the hall was built and completed in 1858 on behalf of William Ward-Jackson, the son of former Conservative MP Charles-Ward Jackon, and designed by renowned architect Ignatius Bonomi, who was behind the Skerne Bridge, in Darlington, part of the Stockton & Darlington Railway and which featured on a £5 note.

It was latterly owned by former Middlesbrough FC chairman Charles Amer.

Planning agent Mark Barlow said anti-social behaviour was a problem on the site with a number of arson attempts on the hall over the last 12 months.

Mr Barlow said: “For the first time this is someone coming forward with a credible, viable scheme.

“The cost of refurbishing and converting the hall will run into millions of pounds and it must be accepted that the only way this building can ever be refurbished is if the work can be cross-funded by development in the grounds.”

He said the applicant was a “Normanby lad” who had “gone out of his way to create something special and unique that he can be proud of which is why he bought the hall in the first place”.

Mr Barlow added: “Genuinely this could be the last chance to save the hall, but the decision being made is not a compromise, far from it.

“It is an incredible opportunity to get bespoke, executive homes built in Normanby in the style of Bonhomie. This local Normanby lad should be commended in wanting to save the hall.”

The housing development will include community green space to the front of the hall, including a feature sculpture and pond, and the properties themselves designed with ‘pyramidal’ roof structures and Italianate style masonry window surrounds.

Members of the committee were split over the plans.

Councillor Malcolm Head said the housing proposed was an overdevelopment, while Councillor Stephen Martin said he was “struggling with the access”.

But Councillor Vera Rider said she was in favour and her proposal was seconded by Councillor Ian Hart.

She said: “They need the houses to be built to rebuild the hall. If the hall stays there any longer in the state it is, it will either fall down or be burnt down.”

Chairman Coun Smith said he had no problem with access with the single track road access only being short and having a clear, unobstructed view from one end to the other.

He said: “We all acknowledge that the hall needs some love and care and also that some sort of development has to take place in the grounds for that to be done.”

Graham Hayden, another local protestor, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting that the outcome was “disappointing” and there was a lot of strong feeling in the community.