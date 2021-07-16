North Yorkshire takes the crown as the best county in the UK for adventure.

With the likes of the beautiful North York Moors national park the county impressed with a number of its outdoor factors in new research.

Pictued, walkers near Leighton Reservoir, Nidderdale, in North Yorkshire, England. The county has just been crowned the top adventure holiday destination for this year. Photo credit: stock.adobe

The study conducted by the outdoor experts at Millets looked at the number of outdoor activities including walking routes and mountain bike trails and climbing routes.

The Adventure Index also looks at the natural features such as lakes and mountains, to create an overall number of outdoor activities for each county.

As a result, they've whittled it down to the top 10 UK adventure holiday destinations for this year with North Yorkshire taking the top spot with 2,909 outdoor activities.

There are a large number of outdoor activities to participate in across this county including 1,037 mountain bike trails, 884 running/ walking trails, and 189 climbing routes.

In second place is Highland, in Scotland with a total of 2,627 adventure activities. The county has 309 lakes and 56 of the largest P600 mountains. With 1001 mountain bike trails, 850 walking/ running trails and 282 climbing routes.

While closely behind in third place is Cumbria, home of the Lake District national park, with a total of 2126 outdoor adventure activities.

The county is well known for walking and climbing, with 1,000 walking trails. Cumbria also has the most climbing routes with 500 climbing routes and 256 mountain bike trails.

The top 10 best counties for adventure in the UK

1. North Yorkshire: 2,909 outdoor activities

2. Highland: 2,627

3. Cumbria: 2,126

4. Aberdeenshire: 2,065

5. Perth and Kinross: 1,668

6. Staffordshire: 1,439

7. Derbyshire: 1,339

8. Scottish Borders: 1,321

9. Shropshire: 1,279

10. West Sussex: 1,232

__________

