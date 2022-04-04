The attraction has opened just in time for the Easter holidays and has plenty in store for any visitors.

After months of planning and preparation from its army of volunteers, the heritage railway line opens for its 2022 season from today (Apr 4).

It's set to be a busy year for the attraction with a number of events planned for the coming months, including the annual steam gala in September, the light spectacular in October and its festive Santa specials in December.

A statement from NYMR said: "Hop on board and enjoy 24 miles of breathtaking scenery of the North York Moors National Park, including Goathland railway station, known to millions as the filming location for the iconic film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and home to the popular TV series Heartbeat."

We went behind the scenes on the weekend before opening to see how the volunteers were getting on. Take a look through our gallery and see for yourself. (All images by Charlotte Graham)

1. Gearing up The North Yorkshire Moors Railway has opened for the 2022 season Photo: Charlotte Graham Photo Sales

2. Volunteers Volunteers have been working over the winter to ensure the locomotives and carriages are in top shape Photo: Charlotte Graham Photo Sales

3. Clean down The locomotives have been cleaned down ahead of the opening Photo: Charlotte Graham Photo Sales

4. New season The new season runs from April 4 to October 30 Photo: Charlotte Graham Photo Sales