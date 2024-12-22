Northern Lights, Leeds: I followed the Rainbow Road at Temple Newsam - and found gold
The new Northern Lights illuminated trail has opened up inside the grounds of the Grade I-Listed landmark.
Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went to visit the Northern Lights spectacular before it completed its debut in Yorkshire.
I went to Iceland and missed the Northern Lights. I went to bed twice and missed two solar storms outside my home in Yorkshire.
So, I've not had much luck when it comes to witnessing the Northern Lights. Instead, I went to a guaranteed version where the sky in Leeds is illuminated with a sea of lights paired with music.
The outdoor event, run by Northern Lights, starts with an illuminated walk-through as you enter the mile-long path winding around the grounds.
Just like a fine-dining tasting menu is paired with wine, this trail is accompanied by music, which enhances the Christmas experience.
Fortunately, the rain held off while we wandered around. It felt like a smaller Alice in Wonderland version of the Harry Potter Enchanted Forest experience I had previously visited in Cheshire.
Halfway through are toilets and a Christmas village where there’s a bar and a place to buy and toast marshmallows.
We treated ourselves to a ‘dirty hot chocolate,’ where you have a range of decadent toppings.
Once we had made our way through the forest, the trail finished off through the field via an illuminated rainbow road as if you were trekking along a robe of lights made by Joseph’s technicolour Dreamcoat.
The trail starts and ends with two mini Christmas street food festivals where you can enjoy everything from mac n cheese to stonebaked pizza and vegan dirty fries.
If you missed the Northern Lights or photo opportunities with them, you can pap-away until your heart’s content here with all the photo stops and interactive elements.
