Nostalgia: Lasting appeal of Bridlington in the East Riding

The sea wall and promenade had been created in the 1860s and visitors were drawn by the spectacle of 100 or more fishing boats bobbing in and out of the harbour. There had originally been two settlements – the old town of Bollington and the quay area that contains the modern harbour. But Brid grew with the times, and it remains to this day a major holiday destination.
The turn-of-the-century Spa – a late development compared to some resorts – was a particular draw, as was the Floral Hall. Both were in flames in the decades that followed but the Spa was quickly restored and has been refurbished once more in recent times.
