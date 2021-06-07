Nostalgia: Lost age of pomp and ceremony on docks of the Humber

The 'Killingholme' entering the docks with the King and Queen aboard, as the King arrives to perform the opening ceremony of Immingham Dock, Grimsby, England, 22nd July 1912. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

It was in 1912 that King George V and Queen Mary arrived on board the Killingholme to perform the opening ceremony at Immingham Dock, commissioned near the site of a submarine base six miles north-west of Grimsby itself. The intention was to extend the capacity of the existing port, whose earliest dock was developed in the 1790s and which has been for generations synonymous with fish.

It was the demand for coal that fuelled the growth of Grimsby but in the 21st century it is the new oil refineries west of Immingham that sustain it. Today, with around 55m tons of cargo passing through each year, it is busier than either of the great ports of London or Liverpool.

7th June 1933: A new Fish Dock is being excavated at Grimsby, providing 37 extra acres of water for the town. Projects within the scheme include building a new entrance lock to the Humber river, as well as new quays, roads and jetties. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1965: Fishing boats moored at Grimsby docks. (Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1965: Various pieces of nautical equipment on the decks of fishing boats moored at Grimsby docks. (Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

March 1965: The docks at Grimsby, Lincolnshire. (Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

2nd July 1936: Grimsby Docks Station level crossing, the busiest crossing in England. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

March 1907: Unloading fish from boats at Grimsby, north-eastern England. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

March 1907: Grimsby fishing port, north-eastern England. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

8th April 1931: Women at work at a factory at Grimsby making trawling nets used by fishermen in the North Sea. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)