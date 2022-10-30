News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Nostalgia: Photos that take you back in time across Yorkshire

A round-up of Yorkshire Post nostalgia pictures for the week ending Saturday, 29 October, 2022

By marisa cashill
27 minutes ago
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 2:44pm

Photos from the archives that take you back in time from across Yorkshire.

1. circa 1910: A man operating a wool drying and folding machine in a textiles mill near Leeds, Yorkshire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

circa 1910: A man operating a wool drying and folding machine in a textiles mill near Leeds, Yorkshire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales

2. 25th September 1936: Students at a Sheffield commercial college learn to count money using ?200 worth of real notes and coins. (Photo by Nick Yapp/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

25th September 1936: Students at a Sheffield commercial college learn to count money using ?200 worth of real notes and coins. (Photo by Nick Yapp/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Photo: Nick Yapp

Photo Sales

3. British Labour leader Harold Wilson (1916 - 1995, left) speaking to former Labour leader and Prime Minister Clement Attlee (1883 - 1967) at the Labour Party Conference in Scarborough, UK, October 1963. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

British Labour leader Harold Wilson (1916 - 1995, left) speaking to former Labour leader and Prime Minister Clement Attlee (1883 - 1967) at the Labour Party Conference in Scarborough, UK, October 1963. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Evening Standard

Photo Sales

4. 19th October 1929: Passengers playing cards and watching the view over Yorkshire on the verandah aboard Commander Burne's airship R100. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

19th October 1929: Passengers playing cards and watching the view over Yorkshire on the verandah aboard Commander Burne's airship R100. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Photo: Topical Press Agency

Photo Sales
NostalgiaYorkshireYorkshire Post
Next Page
Page 1 of 3