Photos from the archives that take you back in time from across Yorkshire.
1. circa 1910: A man operating a wool drying and folding machine in a textiles mill near Leeds, Yorkshire. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive
2. 25th September 1936: Students at a Sheffield commercial college learn to count money using ?200 worth of real notes and coins. (Photo by Nick Yapp/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
Photo: Nick Yapp
3. British Labour leader Harold Wilson (1916 - 1995, left) speaking to former Labour leader and Prime Minister Clement Attlee (1883 - 1967) at the Labour Party Conference in Scarborough, UK, October 1963. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Evening Standard
4. 19th October 1929: Passengers playing cards and watching the view over Yorkshire on the verandah aboard Commander Burne's airship R100. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
Photo: Topical Press Agency