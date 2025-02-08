Britain is known as a nation of animal lovers but now - for the first known research of its kind - it emerges Harrogate may have one of the highest dog densities nationwide.

For every 20 people in the Harrogate district there are thought to be 7.4 dogs, new findings from the Dogs Trust with the Universities of Leeds and Exeter suggests.

This makes Harrogate joint third in the country for dog density, while academics claim there could actually be four million more dogs in the UK than previously thought.

To Dogs Trust, the new research could prove a "game-changer", making it easier to track breed popularity and welfare changes.

The research is published in Nature Scientific Reports. It examines 18 different sources, from breed registers to vets' data and pet insurance companies.

Telford and Darlington top the charts as the areas with the highest number of dogs, standing at eight for every 20 people in the population. Leafy Harrogate came third, along with Swansea.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, postcodes in the capital London came lowest.

Dr Kirsten McMillan, deputy head of research at Dogs Trust, said this is the most comprehensive analysis of the dog population in the UK to date.

"With plans to replicate this study in the future, we'll be able to track changes in dog populations over time, helping us better understand the changing population, including breed popularity and its impact on welfare," she said. "It's been fascinating to uncover stark differences in dog density throughout the UK."

Dr David Wong, associate professor of Health Data Science and Health Informatics at the University of Leeds, said the study was "groundbreaking".