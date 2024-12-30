Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Long before improvements to the road network, local lime kilns were created throughout the region.

Today at least 130 have been identified and kept in various stages of preservation. In the fields around Keld in Swaledale there were as many as eight kilns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This one at Old Pasture above Upper Wharfedale, between Grassington and Conistone, is among the best known as it is on the route of the Dales Way.

The Old Pature lime kiln on the Dales Way above Conistone

A metal plaque next to it states that it was built about 150 years ago.

Here, as at the other small kilns, a layer of kindling was placed at the bottom and layers of limestone and coal loaded into the top.

After the kindling was lit, the limestone was left to burn for three days, the arch at the front drawing air into the kiln to keep the fire burning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resulting lime was raked out at the bottom through a small hole called the “eye”.

The Old Pasture kiln is privately owned and was subject to conservation work in 1994.

The production of lime eventually became a sizeable commercial operation in the limestone areas of Craven.

In 1873, a huge kiln was built north of Settle in Ribblesdale with 22 firing chambers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known as the Hoffmann Kiln after its German inventor, Friedrich Hoffmann, it burnt blocks of limestone quarried from nearby Langcliffe Scar.