The Yorkshire Air Museum will be marking 80 years since the last German aircraft crashed at Elvington in the Second World War.

On March 4, 1945, the last German aircraft to be brought down over British soil in the Second World War crashed at Elvington near York.

The Junkers JU88 Night Fighter had been attacking the nearby RAF bomber base, now the Yorkshire Air Museum, when it struck a farmhouse, killing the Junkers crew and three people in the house.

The museum is now preparing a new display, telling the story of what happened that night, which began with an attack on British bases by German aircraft, called ‘Operation Gisela’.

Farmhouse in newspaper clipping. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Museum)

The museum is also hosting a service of remembrance and reflection to remember those killed on both sides.

Eight decades ago on March 4, the German air force, the Luftwaffe, sent 200 night fighters to attack Allied bombers when they were most vulnerable, as they landed at their home bases.

A number of bombers were brought down, including three from RAF Elvington, operated by French aircrew. One of these had diverted all the way to Norfolk and belly landed in a field, killing two crew members.

Closer to the home, another Elvington Halifax came down at Sutton on Derwent. The pilot stayed at the controls while his crew mates safely bailed out. He didn’t survive.

JU88 Night Fighter. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Museum)

At Elvington, one of the German aircraft, piloted by Johan Dreher, was circling the airfield for another attack when it crashed into Dunnington Lodge, now the site of York Maze and a nursery. The farmer, his wife and daughter in law died, as did the German crew. The farmer’s son survived, carrying his own child to safety from the burning building.

The Yorkshire Air Museum, which is located on the site of RAF Elvington, is marking the 80th anniversary of Operation Gisela with a new display board and an animation telling the story of the attack on the base. This will play in the museum’s small cinema.

The display, in the museum’s bomber command building, including the remains of a JU88 propellor, recovered from the North Sea near Filey in 1987. This is likely from one of the Operation Gisela attackers.

There will also be a Service of Remembrance and Reflection in the museum Chapel on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 1pm.