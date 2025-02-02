Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francis Blayds (born in 1699), a Leeds woollen merchant, was elected to the Corporation in 1725. Through marriage, he was first linked to Oulton about 1729. Blayds and his wife, Anne, had four children – two boys and two girls. The last to be born in 1735, resulted in her dying in childbirth or, it is speculated, a short time afterwards.

On newwoodlesford.xyz, it is mentioned that the nucleus of the future Oulton Hall estate began c. 1750 with Francis Blayds building a new house in the area. But it is not known if he spent a great amount of time there.

Francis’s two sons John (the eldest) and James followed him into the cloth merchanting business. Enough wealth was acquired to buy land in a number of areas. Francis died in 1764. During 1762, son John was appointed deputy receiver of land tax for the West Riding.

Oulton Hall nr Leeds 19 Feb 1973 before dereliction

He was a partner in Beckett’s Bank (founded in the 1750s) in 1777. Also, Lord Mayor of Leeds in 1761, 1774 and 1794 before his death, aged 75 in 1804.

His obituary from November of that year notes he was also ‘a Deputy Lieutenant, and one of His Majesty’s Justices of the Peace for the West Riding of Yorkshire.’ Neither John nor brother James produced an offspring.

John Blayds left his estate to business partner John Calverley (b. 1730) on condition the latter changed his name to Blayds, which occurred in 1807.

This ‘second’ John Blayds applied to have the common land around the Oulton house enclosed through an Act of Parliament and was given Royal Assent in 1809. At the same time, Humphry Repton (1752-1818), the great English landscape gardener, was employed to lay out the Oulton grounds for John Blayds.

Oulton Hall Leeds Exterior in a State of Disrepair 31 May 1989

Amongst Repton’s illustrations is one which shows the Oulton property c. 1809, as a simple farmhouse.

He proposed alterations in March 1810, shown in one of his Red Books (that were produced for patrons), but these were not accepted. The Oulton Red Book is held in Leeds City Library.

The house was enlarged and altered c. 1822 to the designs of Robert Smirke (1780-1867). Noted as being one of the leaders of Greek revival architecture, Smirke also showed the influence of Gothic and Tudor style. Amongst his major works was the main block and façade of the British Museum.

On February 24 1827, the Yorkshire Gazette reported that John Blayds, of the firm of Blayds Beckett and Co., of Leeds, had died at an advanced age.

Edmund Calverley and wife Isabella

The Oulton estate went to his eldest son also called John (born 1789), who in time reverted to his father’s original name of Calverley.

He employed local architect John Clark to design new stables and Sidney Smirke – younger brother of Robert Smirke – to make further additions to the house in 1839.

On Tuesday night August 3, 1850 there was a fire at Oulton Hall. A report said that John Blayds [Calverley from 1852] and his family were away in Geneva. The property was left in charge of the servants, but no blame was attached to them.

Some alterations were being carried out under the supervision of architects, Perkin & Blackhouse of Leeds. This was at the rear of the house, where a new kitchen and some other rooms had just been built. It was where the fire started.

Oulton Hall Mental Health Hospital, kitchens courtesy Leeds Libraries

During the day, plumbers were engaged in carrying out repairs at the top of this back wing. They had a fire on the roof for melting lead and it was supposed the heat from this caused dry timber to ignite.

A messenger was sent on horseback to summon the Leeds fire engines and he reached the town at 8.15 pm. The appliances set off immediately. An engine belonging to the Sun Fire Office arrived at Oulton Hall first and the other engines a little later.

The fire was extinguished around 2 am. The well-furnished library, containing title deeds and articles of value were close to the part of the house that was destroyed. But, nothing was damaged by the fire.

As a precaution, most items were transferred to the house of Rev. Bell, vicar of Rothwell, for safe keeping. About 30 Leeds police officers were present to maintain order amongst the crowd of people attracted to the place from all the villages around.

This was besides protecting the items brought into the grounds. Whilst the damage was estimated to be around £1,500, the property was amply insured by the Leeds and Yorkshire Insurance office.

Perkin & Blackhouse, active between c.1838/39-1864, produced designs for the reconstruction of Oulton Hall following the fire. A drive leading south west to the Hall and additions to the grounds were created around the mid-19th century by landscape architect and artist William Andrews Nesfield (1793-1881).

Oulton Hall Lodge 1904 courtesy Leeds Libraries.

These alterations prompted Country Life (1987) to comment: ‘Oulton Hall had finally given up all resemblance to a villa, and was now decidedly a mansion’.

John Calverley (formerly Blayds) died during 1868, his obituary in the Yorkshire Post, Saturday, March 7 1868, reports that, for upwards of 50 years, he was a magistrate and Deputy Lieutenant for the West Riding. He had also carried out his father’s intentions by erecting ‘the beautiful church at Oulton’.

John Calverley’s son, Edmund Calverley (b. August 1826) succeeded his father. He employed Leeds architects Chorley & Cannon (active 1885-1903) to make additions to the Hall between 1888-1891.

Edmund’s wife Isabella died in 1895 and he passed away in September 1897, the value of his personal estate being £150,288. His son John Selwin Calverley (b.1855) succeeded him. Then on his death in 1900 his brother Captain Horace Walter Calverley (1862-1929) took over.

Oulton Hall became a convalescent home for wounded officers during the 1914-1918 conflict and it also housed some Belgian refugees.

The Yorkshire Post of July 30, 1918 noted the ‘approaching completion of the neurasthenic hospital for officers, with 70 beds, at Oulton Hall, Leeds, generously placed at the disposal of the Government by Major H. Calverley, who had also consented to act as honorary assistant to the County Director’.

Under the heading ‘Shell Shock Officers’ Hospital at Oulton Hall’ the Yorkshire Post of November 20, 1918 set out details about the treatment given to officers ‘suffering from nerve strain’.

A controversial decision to close the hospital by the Ministry of Pensions, removing the soldier patients elsewhere, was taken in 1925, despite it being the only neurological hospital in Yorkshire, Lancashire, Derbyshire and Cheshire. It was revealed Oulton Hall had been economical to run but patient numbers had been dwindling.

Early in 1927, the Hall was taken by the West Riding County Council and opened in April 1928 as an institution ‘for the care and treatment of mental defectives’.

The Hall and grounds were acquired by the West Yorkshire County Council in 1974 with the intention of creating its new police headquarters there. The plan was abandoned five years later and an application was made for demolition. This was condemned by several groups.

They did not want Oulton Hall to go the same way as Methley Hall (seat of the Earls of Mexborough) demolished after WWII.

By this time the Oulton Hall was badly damaged by vandals, but it was acquired by Leeds City Council. During 1991, De Vere Hotels boldly took on an ambitious restoration programme, turning Oulton Hall into a luxury hotel.

Opening on June 7 1993, the building was extended and upgraded six years later. Oulton Hall was taken over by AHG (Alternative Hotel Group) in 2006, then Qhotels in 2014.