Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He lived there for a period and some of his recollections and pictures are used here.

Outwood changed considerably during the 19th and 20th centuries – a country house was demolished, new churches, a cemetery, and a school were built, and a new tramway and train station constructed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outwood Hall, according to the website outwoodcommunityvideo, was also known as Woodside Lodge and built about 1709 by the Armytage family of Kirklees. It was later rebuilt on a lavish scale.

Outwood Empire. Peter Tuffrey collection

Noted historian John Goodchild provided an addendum to the website. He mentions that in 1888 the whole of the Outwood Hall estate was offered for sale.

Outwood Hall was described as being a stone-built mansion, with entrance lodge, park plantations, kitchen gardens, vinery, conservatory, stables, coach house, cottages, cow house and granary.

But the hall was not sold and for a time it was occupied by several prominent people including H.M. Carter, of the Victoria Brewery, Wakefield, and Henry Briggs the proprietor of Whitwood Colliery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goodchild adds that Stanley Urban District Council acquired the hall in 1920 and a year later some of the parkland. The hall was subsequently demolished and the land used for council housing.

Outwood Working Mens Club. Peter Tuffrey collection

An announcement from April 1857 gave details about a proposal for a new church at Outwood.

It said that the Parish of Stanley contained a population of more than 5,000 people, centred over an area of 3,900 acres.

Over 2,000 resided in Outwood, several miles distance from Stanley Church and too far removed to have their spiritual wants properly supplied by the incumbent of Stanley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thus, it was proposed to divide the parish into two separate independent parishes and to erect a church at Outwood, so situated as to have upwards of 1,700 people within ¾ of a mile of building.

Outwood company girl guides. Peter Tuffrey collection

The cost of a plain church to accommodate 400 persons would be about £1,800. Towards which, £800 had already been raised through subscriptions and a grant. The population of the proposed district of Outwood consisted almost entirely of miners and agricultural labourers.

The foundation stone for the Church of St Mary Magdalene was laid by the Lord Bishop of Ripon on October 24, 1857. A public notice said the church would be opened by episcopal license on October 28 of the same year.

The design was by W. Hey Dykes, a York architect. The stone was supplied from the Robin Hood and Gawber quarries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norman Ellis, in Bygone Wakefield & District (1991), recalls that a Wesleyan chapel was built in 1841 on Newton Lane, Outwood. This was replaced by another building which was opened on February 12, 1902 by Mrs Kilner of Finsbury Park, London.

Outwood Cemetery Gates. Peter Tuffrey collection

The Gothic-influenced church, seating around 350, was designed by Castleford architects Garside & Pennington. The builder was local man John Armitage who used pressed red bricks, with stone dressings in the construction. Thirty years later the church became known as St John’s.

Towards the end of the 1960s, Outwood’s three Methodist churches amalgamated. They included St John’s, Rehoboth, on Victoria corner (former United Methodist) and Bourne, on Bolus Lane (former Primitive Methodist), with St John’s being chosen for future worship, becoming known as Parkside Methodist.

Outwood cemetery opened opposite the parish church burial ground in 1873. Originally it comprised some three acres. The cemetery contains both World War I and World War II Commonwealth war graves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During June 1877, a report appeared under the heading The Progress of Outwood School Board.

Fred Simpson, of Wakefield, and architect for Outwood Boards School, said: "I have to report that the works are progressing satisfactorily…The first section will be shortly completed.”

Norman Ellis (1991) mentions the school was erected as a Board School but was later known as the Council School.

Outwood Boys football team 1924. Peter Tuffrey collection

There were three distinct areas, for boys, infants and girls. It was enlarged in 1894 and amongst the many postcards of the sports teams there is one of a boys’ football side proudly displaying a cup from 1924.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A postcard exists from around the same period of Outwood Company Girl Guides.

Information appeared in October 1910 saying that Wakefield intended to keep in the front rank of progress in respect to the spiritual and moral welfare of children.

At the beginning of the 1939-45 War, large underground shelters were constructed to the rear of the council school. Air raid precaution drill, complete with gas masks, became part of school life; initially the shelters were unlit.

Gardens, also behind the school, were tended by the boys who preferred digging and hoeing to maths or reciting poetry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school was demolished in 1991 and a new school built on part of the old site, known as Outwood Ledger Lane Junior and Infant School.

By 1904, the Yorkshire (West Riding) Electric Tramways Ltd constructed a tramway through the area on its way from Sandal to Thwaite Gate.

Before services began, a postcard view was taken showing cable laying on the east side of the main road between Outwood and Lofthouse Gate.

Another view shows a tram passing through Leeds Road, Outwood c. 1907 with many children standing in the roadway posing for the camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Outwood Working Men’s Club, opening on April 11, 1908, was described as a credit to members and ornament to the neighbourhood.

One account said a striking and commendable feature of the effort was that the building had been erected with money subscribed entirely by the members, and was opened free from debt. The total cost was £1,600. At the time the membership was 369.

The Kinematograph Weekly of January 6, 1921 said the new "kinema at Outwood, Wakefield is nearing completion”. It was opened as the Empire and described as comfortable and cosy.

In 1925, the same paper mentioned that, besides films, variety was popular with patrons’. Closure came in 1964 and the building reopened for bingo three years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After several more tenants, the property became a drive-through fish and chip takeaway and restaurant and is presently titled the Wetherby Whaler.

A new £170,000 railway station at Outwood was opened by MP for Normanton Bill O’Brien on July 12, 1988. Situated on the Leeds-London main line, it was built by the West Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive.

The official opening attracted crowds who were entertained by the medieval-style Grinnigogs, walking on stilts, fire-eating and juggling.