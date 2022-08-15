Paddleboarders enjoy the surf Scarborough's South Bay

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the kind of thing we’re seeing more and more of on the Yorkshire Coast.

Silhouetted thrillseekers enjoy a spot of stand up paddleboarding in Scarborough’s South Bay.

These kinds of activities have become increasingly popular in the region and the Scarborough Surf School even provides lessons in stand up paddleboarding, describing it as “the fastest growing water sport in the world”.

Paddleboarders in South Bay, Scarborough, on August 7. Picture: Simon Hulme.

It is an offshoot of surfing that originally comes from the Pacific Ocean US state of Hawaii but unlike traditional surfing, where the rider sits until a wave comes, participants stand on their boards and use a paddle to propel themselves through the water.

According to the surf school, which operates lessons from Cayton Bay, stand up paddle boarding “is a fantastic way of getting out on the water, not just as a flat water alternative to surfing but as a fabulous pass-time in itself.”

In an sign of how popular such sports are becoming in the region, just last month plans for new multi-million pound facilities, which would make Scarborough a “destination of choice” for adventure sports, were unveiled.

Scarborough Council is exploring plans to spend £20m on an inland surfing centre and £2m on a climbing, BMX, and skating centre. It said that if the plans are approved, Scarborough could become a “destination of choice” for thousands of visitors who want to enjoy “adrenaline experiences and adventure sports” all year round.

The plan also sets out potential locations for the various activities across Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Danby, Robin Hood’s Bay, and Cayton Bay.

The inland surfing centre is predicted to attract 100,000 visitors a year and create 50 to 60 jobs. It is a marked departure from the Scarborough’s traditional seaside image of sand castles, amusements and ice cream stalls.

However there will always be a market for family fun along the South Bay, with the recent hot weather a draw for people wanting to sunbathe on the beach.