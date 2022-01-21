A traffic regulation order is proposed on both sides of Tivy Dale in Cawthorne and its side road junctions with The Park and Tivy Dale Close; Tivy Dale Drive, Maltkiln Row, Darton Road and Church Street.

The area is popular with walkers and visitors to Cannon Hall and the surrounding park and countryside, and members of the public often park in the village.

However, a report to be considered by Barnsley Council’s cabinet next week states that Cawthorne village being “swamped by members of the public parking indiscriminately and carelessly along Tivy Dale, through the village centre and on to Church Street”.

Cannon Hall and parkland

The report outlines concerns about restricted visibility, lack of access to bus stops and public safety being put at risk due to ”to the severely narrowed carriageway”.

“The restrictions will deter and will help prevent the public using the village of Cawthorne as a car park for visiting the nearby Cannon Hall Park area,” adds the report.

Two objections have been lodged, one from the owner of a dog walking business who is concerned that the restrictions will prevent the collection and drop-off of clients' dogs to addresses, and another from a resident who believes parking will be displaced to minor roads.