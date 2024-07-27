Patrick Whitehead: The Bradford artist on his youthful travels and The Apothecary Gallery

Captured on camera, Patrick’s photo of the building was the basis for him preserving the image in pen and ink through collagraphy, one of the processes he uses to create the beautiful wall-mounted artworks in his sitting room adjoining the gallery he opened two years ago when his life came full circle and retirement from education brought him back to Bradford.

“My work is representational. Most of it is inspired by my travels, things that I see, that inspire me. I think what needs to be an etch or a print and I have also done quite a lot to do with Bradford, the buildings and architecture because it is so grand. It has wonderful places that are like palaces, all the old mills. The Victorians knew how to build and they were done in the Italianate style. They are just stunning, they are absolutely beautiful,” says Patrick.

“I am very interested in architecture because it is very cultural and I love different cultures. That is why I like travelling because it opens up your mind – otherwise you would be ignorant. It is the best education you can have because it brings down barriers and you cross cultures and realise that everything is just the same really. We all want the same kind of thing, to live happily and in peace.”

The Apothecary Gallery, Market Street, Thornton, Bradford, West Yorkshire. Pictured Artist and printmaker, Patrick Whitehead, who opened the gallery after retiring from teaching. Patrick's work is inspired by his many travels to countries, including Berlin, India and Japan. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Patrick’s appreciation of old buildings, and the purpose they served, perhaps played a significant part in him purchasing the Grade II listed Victorian building in Market Street, Thornton, where he literally lives above the shop. Following some cosmetic improvements to the ‘The Old Apothecary Gallery’ Patrick has incorporated the past into the present with the name as the building previously operated as a chemist owned by the same family for 150 years. The double-fronted shop area provides two rooms, one serving as a rotational exhibition area for artists and the other a shared space for Patrick to showcase his work alongside guest artists.

Opening his own gallery has given Patrick the freedom to share his work inspired by the sights and experiences he has absorbed on the many travels he has embarked on since completing his Fine Art degree at Norwich School of Art.

“At art school I studied fine art and concentrated on printmaking and all aspects of fine art in the first year but, for me, it was printmaking that I liked. I was drawn to it,” says Patrick, who was traditionally trained in printmaking, etching and lithograph techniques.

“When you do prints you are working in reverse and when you pull it through the press you don’t know what it will look like. It is a sense of surprise you think ‘wow’ or it needs work, whereas if you are painting that is very immediate, you can see what it is like.” Interestingly, Patrick didn’t pursue art as a career, becoming a teacher instead, but travel helped him to put his life into perspective.

“Growing up in Bradford, because of the Asian culture here and my grandfather was always talking about India, he was there in the Army back in the 1920s, I wanted to go,” he says. “It was a real assault on the senses. It is a culture shock. I packed a holdall, put it on my shoulder and hopped on and off buses. I stayed in some places for 50p a night! It was an adventure and it was life affirming, really interesting. It has been the single most transformational time in my life – the poverty I saw made me think how privileged we were in the West, but it was quite an amazing experience and I met so many people. It was just amazing.”

Reflecting on his 24 year old self when he embarked on his travels. “You have got the energy, the enthusiasm and no pre-conceived notions of anything. You want excitement and adventure. I really loved it.”

India wasn’t the only go-to destination on Patrick’s map. “After University I didn’t want to go straight into a job so I hitched around Europe and worked in a hotel in Berlin for six months.” He found the contrast between East and West before the fall of the Berlin Wall, particularly interesting.

“In the East it was like going back in time while the West was vibrant with clubs and nightlife. It was really interesting.”

Egypt, Italy, Japan, North Africa, Scandinavia, South East Asia, Sri Lanka, and a year teaching English as a foreign language to adults and children in Turkey, were among the many destinations Patrick visited and worked. He returned to England in between, working in London, Leeds and Harrogate until his wanderlust returned.

“I got itchy feet. I am a bit of a rolling stone really,” smiles Patrick. “I thought I have got one life, live it.”

‘A Venetian Façade,’ captured from his Italian travels, demonstrating Etching and Aquatint, a tonal process incorporating acid on to the plate and ‘Temple Door No 1 Bagan,’ a Linocut variant of wood cutting using linoleum, are among the destinations Patrick has documented over the years through his printmaking techniques.

“It’s a record, it’s documenting and what I like is it takes me back to that particular moment in time. I get one of my etchings and I remember that day.”

The portrait artist adds colour to some of his works by hand using watercolours, and oil-based printing inks on the plates. Patrick’s Japanese Sake Casks, a colourful print produced through Solar Etching, which he explains involves exposing the photographic transparency on to a plate during the printing process, are held in the V&A Print Department.

A member of the Printmaker’s Council, Patrick’s his work was selected for the V&A as part of the London-based Council’s 50th anniversary celebrations. A Temple in Vietnam, drawn with a sharp instrument directly on to the plate through the intaglio Drypoint printmaking method, is held in the National Print Department in Scarborough.

He also has work in personal collections around the World and exhibits in group and solo shows.

Before retiring Patrick, who undertook a teacher training course in Cardiff, taught DNT in Slough. “Teaching was hard work but it gave me time to get back into my art work and I realised when I was coming up to retirement that I could spend my retirement focusing on that.

“For me, having my own gallery is somewhere to showcase my work. It gives me that freedom, which is important, and because I didn’t know any other artists here it is another way to connect with the art community.

“As soon as I moved in the South Square have been very supportive,” says Patrick, referring to the community arts centre in Thornton.

The location of Patrick’s gallery is also perfectly placed, for a few strides along the street is the Bronte Birthplace which is due to open as a community event space in time for Bradford 2025 – a celebration of the UK City of Culture’s creativity, culture and arts.

Patrick, a keen supporter of the Bronte Birthplace project, hopes an increase in footfall to the village will bring more visitors to The Apothecary Gallery introducing the artists within to a wider audience.

“When you retire you find things that fill your life, which give purpose to your life, and I love it. I’m busy and I want to see it on the map,” says Patrick.