People offered the opportunity to sponsor unique tiles as Pocklington All Saints Church restoration appeal looks to raise £50,000

Churchwardens Tina Morley and Rob Dean with tiles from Pocklington’s All Saints church porch. Photo submitted

As part of the Hundreds of Tiles, Thousands of Feet appeal, residents are being invited to sponsor new tiles.

People can donate £10, £20, £30 or £40 to buy a tile for the massive project and once the work is complete a book documenting everyone who has made a difference will be created at the church.

The porch tiling is an outstanding example of Victorian craftsmanship but it is cracking up at an increasing rate.

It is estimated that up to £50,000 is needed to restore the unique porch area to its former glory.

The floor tiles were created from Minton tiles designed by Augustus Pugin – famous names that both have a local connection.

Pocklington All Saints churchwarden Rob Dean said: “Owing to the church’s listed status, a basic repair is not an option and the restoration has to be carried out to the highest standards.

“The final result, hopefully due by the end of the year, will bring it back to the colourful state of when it was originally created in 1885.

“The fundraising appeal, entitled Hundreds of Tiles, Thousands of Feet, is aiming to raise funds not only from members of the All Saints congregation, but also from individuals and businesses in the wider community.

“We are hoping people will sponsor a tile to help us bring in enough funds to pay for the restoration.

“Tiles can be sponsored for £10, £20, £30 or £40 and the money raised will go towards the project.

“Unfortunately it would be too complicated to name each tile after the person who has donated, but we will be creating a book to remember every donation. People can sponsor a tile for a loved one, family member or even a much-loved individual who has passed away.”

Visit tinyurl.com/37n5ptfw to find out more about sponsoring a porch tile.