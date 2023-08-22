The company wishes to replace Railway Cottage on Carr Lane in Bessacarr with a new, four-bedroom residential dwelling close to the large Persimmon housing development at Manor Farm.

A planning application has been submitted to Doncaster Council, though concerns have been raised about proposed vehicle access from a public bridleway.

The cottage, which is currently unoccupied, is thought to have been built in the 1860s to accommodate a crossing keeper working on what is now the Doncaster to Lincoln line. It has been substantially altered since, and is not listed. It is no longer owned by the railway estate.

A foot crossing is still operational at the site and the railway line passes close to the property.