Persimmon Homes apply to demolish Victorian railway crossing keeper's cottage in Yorkshire

Housebuilder Persimmon has submitted a planning application to demolish a Victorian railway cottage in Doncaster.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 18:02 BST

The company wishes to replace Railway Cottage on Carr Lane in Bessacarr with a new, four-bedroom residential dwelling close to the large Persimmon housing development at Manor Farm.

A planning application has been submitted to Doncaster Council, though concerns have been raised about proposed vehicle access from a public bridleway.

The cottage, which is currently unoccupied, is thought to have been built in the 1860s to accommodate a crossing keeper working on what is now the Doncaster to Lincoln line. It has been substantially altered since, and is not listed. It is no longer owned by the railway estate.

A foot crossing is still operational at the site and the railway line passes close to the property.

The application is now under consideration.

