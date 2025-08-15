Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exploding beer barrels, being held at gunpoint, and a car chase across Rio de Janeiro – it’s not the typical working week, but all part of beer writer Pete Brown’s colourful journey.

Pete, who grew up in South Yorkshire, is a distinguished author in his field, now with 14 books and a weekly beer column in the Sunday Times to his name. He says his love for beer has matured over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's not something I set out to do,” he says. “When I left university, I went to work in advertising and at the time, beer adverts were the best things on television. They were really funny, witty, and tongue-in-cheek.

Pete Brown's latest book explores pairing beer with music. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

“I began to work on these Stella Artois and Heineken ads, and I found that there was something about beer drinkers when you spoke to them, where they got really animated, and I thought, ‘What's so special about beer?’

“Eventually, I felt the need to read a book on the culture and history of beer. After a year of looking, I just decided to write one myself.”

That book, Man Walks Into a Pub: A Sociable History of Beer, was published more than 20 years ago now and Pete’s specialist subject has since taken him all over the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His bubbling enthusiasm for the beverage continues with his latest book Tasting Notes: The art and science of pairing beer with music, recently published by CAMRA Books

Pete Brown talking beer and songs at Green Man Festival

With a wry smile, Pete, who is now based between Norwich and London, recounts how the project started as a joke. “There were a lot of people talking about how you can use different beers to pair with different dishes. People from both within the beer industry and outside were labelling it as pretentious.

“As a laugh, I thought: ‘You want to see pretentious? I'll show you pretentious. I'm going to pair beer with music.’ It was a total joke until I met Professor Charles Spence, who said, ‘No, it's not a joke, we've got a whole department studying this at Oxford University.’”

In Tasting Notes, Pete looks at how we perceive flavour and sound, and how they interact in surprising ways. He explains how your surroundings can enhance your experience of taste. “To put it simply, if you pair a summer beach track with a golden summer ale, it just works,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete explores 45 beer-and-song pairings across genres such as rock, grime, jazz, country and electronic. Songs from Primal Scream, Joy Division and more are matched with an eclectic list of beers.

Crafting the book allowed Pete the luxury of exploring one of his other great loves - music, but, as a distant admirer of music journalism, the task was daunting at first.

“It's been a labour of love,” he says. “I've loved music longer than I've loved beer. There are chapters on how food and music work together and how the human ear works. So that was all new research for me.

“Some of these songs are absolute classics, and so it was very scary trying to write something about them that hasn’t been said before. That was also thrilling, as I felt I had to push beyond my own musical taste. It was almost intoxicating listening to music in a way I had never done before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete insists that there exists an intrinsic link between what we eat and drink and musical pitch. “On the neuroscience side, different flavours have different musical pitches,” he explains.

“So, when I stand up in front of 1,200 people and say, ‘Is lemon a high or low pitch?’ everyone agrees it’s high-pitched. It's sort of obvious that citrus is high-pitched, but why?”

“If I play some modern jazz with some sour beer, the sour beer is going to taste better. The science side of it is absolutely fascinating.”

You may assume that the bulk of the work for a beer writer is spent under the beaming sun, among the surroundings of a lightly scented, floral pub garden. Not so in Pete’s case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While researching the history of India Pale Ale (more commonly known as IPA) for an earlier book, the Barnsley-born beer connoisseur took on a journey fraught with danger.

“For my third book, I traced the history of IPA. The legend was that it was brewed in Burton-Upon-Trent, and then was sent by ship to India. The journey supposedly changed the flavour of the beer.”

Naturally, Pete decided that the only way he could test this ‘legend’ would be to replicate the same arduous journey. He recollects the astonishing moments of that trip to India with a glimmer of mischief in his eye.

“I was held at gunpoint by Iranian border guards and had to pay $300 in bribes just to get into India,” Pete says. “Then my barrel had exploded in Tenerife, and I had to get another one shipped out. All sorts of crazy things happened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continues: “(When I was in Rio de Janeiro, my ship was leaving a day early. I had a mate who managed to smuggle another barrel of beer into the country.

"That all ended in a car chase across Rio as he tried to unite me with the beer before I boarded the ship. When you’re living that life, it gets quite hairy sometimes.”

The ink on the pages of his new book have barely dried but Pete already has his sights on the future.

Through his work as a columnist in The Sunday Times Magazine, publishing company Penguin reached out to Pete to write the Penguin Book of Beer 2026, which he says will be out next October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad