Pickering Vintage Rally 2025: 10 of the best pictures as incredible machines on show in North Yorkshire

The Pickering Vintage Rally – which is being held across the weekend and on Bank Holiday Monday – showcased the very best of vintage machines.
Everything from tractors, cars and motorcycles to showman’s engines and traditional fairground organs are on display at the event which takes place at Galtres Pickering Showground.
There is also an action-packed arena programme which will provide entertainment for the whole family.
Performing in the main arena will be the Stannage International Stunt Show, featuring the flaming high fall show, exploding coffin, motorbike stunts and car jumps.
There is also a tractor pulling area, while trade stands and an autojumble means there is plenty for people to look at.
We sent photographer Simon Hulme along to capture the best of the action on the first day.
Take a look through our gallery below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.