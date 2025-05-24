Pickering Vintage Rally 2025: 10 of the best pictures as incredible machines on show in North Yorkshire

The Pickering Vintage Rally – which is being held across the weekend and on Bank Holiday Monday – showcased the very best of vintage machines.

Everything from tractors, cars and motorcycles to showman’s engines and traditional fairground organs are on display at the event which takes place at Galtres Pickering Showground.

There is also an action-packed arena programme which will provide entertainment for the whole family.

Performing in the main arena will be the Stannage International Stunt Show, featuring the flaming high fall show, exploding coffin, motorbike stunts and car jumps.

There is also a tractor pulling area, while trade stands and an autojumble means there is plenty for people to look at.

We sent photographer Simon Hulme along to capture the best of the action on the first day.

Take a look through our gallery below.

1 . Pickering Vintage Rally George Corner aged four with his brother James Corner aged two from Thirsk pictured at the Steam Traction Rally. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . Pickering Vintage Rally Tim Corner with his son James Corner aged 2 from Thirsk pictured at the Steam Traction Rally. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . Pickering Vintage Rally David Hare from Tong pictured with his 1916 Aveling and Porter Traction Engine Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales