1 . 1948 GMC Pickup

Mike Allison, with his 1948 GMC Pickup truck, which originally came over from Missouri. Mike has fitted a removable shed-cum-bed to the back of his truck, which he built from entirely recycled materials for around £30. “The project was all about thinking around the problems and coming up with a solution,” says Mike. “And this was it. No regrets. Its already taken me to a lot of great places, meeting a lot of great people.” Photo: Michael Crossland