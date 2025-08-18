Mike Allison and his 1948 GMC Pickup.placeholder image
Mike Allison and his 1948 GMC Pickup.

PICTURE GALLERY: See the stunning classic cars dating back 80 years on show in Sheffield city centre

This weekend, droves of classic cars descended upon Sheffield city centre as the city’s yearly Classics on the Moor event took place.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:44 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 16:09 BST

The event featured a wide variety of classic cars, from camper vans to kit cars, all side by side on one of Sheffield’s busiest streets. Organised by The Rotary Club of Sheffield Vulcan, the 15th iteration of the Classics on the Moor event saw over 100 classic cars pull up on one of the city’s major shopping streets.

Mike Allison, with his 1948 GMC Pickup truck, which originally came over from Missouri. Mike has fitted a removable shed-cum-bed to the back of his truck, which he built from entirely recycled materials for around £30. “The project was all about thinking around the problems and coming up with a solution,” says Mike. “And this was it. No regrets. Its already taken me to a lot of great places, meeting a lot of great people.”

1. 1948 GMC Pickup

Mike Allison, with his 1948 GMC Pickup truck, which originally came over from Missouri. Mike has fitted a removable shed-cum-bed to the back of his truck, which he built from entirely recycled materials for around £30. "The project was all about thinking around the problems and coming up with a solution," says Mike. "And this was it. No regrets. Its already taken me to a lot of great places, meeting a lot of great people."

A 1990s BMW Alpina joined the string of classic cars on Sheffield’s The Moor.

2. 1990s BMW Alpina

A 1990s BMW Alpina joined the string of classic cars on Sheffield’s The Moor. Photo: Michael Crossland

An Austin Healey 300 Mk1 from 1959, outside Primark.

3. 1969 Austin Healey

An Austin Healey 300 Mk1 from 1959, outside Primark. Photo: Michael Crossland

Retro MGs line up outside Primark, on the Moor.

4. Retro MGs

Retro MGs line up outside Primark, on the Moor. Photo: Michael Crossland

