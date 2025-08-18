The event featured a wide variety of classic cars, from camper vans to kit cars, all side by side on one of Sheffield’s busiest streets. Organised by The Rotary Club of Sheffield Vulcan, the 15th iteration of the Classics on the Moor event saw over 100 classic cars pull up on one of the city’s major shopping streets.
1. 1948 GMC Pickup
Mike Allison, with his 1948 GMC Pickup truck, which originally came over from Missouri. Mike has fitted a removable shed-cum-bed to the back of his truck, which he built from entirely recycled materials for around £30. “The project was all about thinking around the problems and coming up with a solution,” says Mike. “And this was it. No regrets. Its already taken me to a lot of great places, meeting a lot of great people.” Photo: Michael Crossland