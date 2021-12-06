Picture perfect snowy scene at Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

The heritage and steam railway, hosting a series of special events, saw families transported by train from Oxenhope to ‘Kringletown’ in its opening for the season.

The Elf Express has proved hugely popular, with coming weeks to see Mulled Wine trains on select Fridays through December, and a Mince Pie Special running from Boxing Day into the New Year.

Robert Batty, who volunteers on the line, managed to capture this image on camera as the train blew into Keighley station with a gust of steam, having transported 14 train-loads of passengers.

The snowy scene as the ‘Elf Express’ arrived in Keighley station. (Picture: Robert Batty)

He was “filled with enthusiasm”, he said, having played a small part in bringing joy and smiles to all who visited.

Mr Batty said: “I remember myself going on a similar journey, the excitement and anticipation of seeing Santa walking up and down the carriages. Volunteering during the day was very rewarding, seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces, you just couldn’t help but get into the Christmas spirit.”