Picture Post: ‘Framing the landscape’ at Wessenden Head

Watercolour artist Ashley Jackson is aiming to capture a changing countryside without his trademark brushes and paint – with his project Framing the Landscape, in partnership with the National Trust and Walker Morris, creating a permanent, ever-changing outside art exhibition.

The concept is simple but effective.

By constructing a permanent free-standing, over-sized metal picture frame, with the University of Huddersfield, the ‘landscape of Yorkshire is firmly placed in the frame’ allowing visitors to gain a greater understanding of the surrounding landscape, an artist’s view point and hopefully engage with schools and young children to become a significant reference in protecting the Yorkshire heritage for future generations.

‘Framing the landscape’ at Wessenden Head

“I have always advised students to create a frame to allow them to ‘find the view’ which they wish to capture in to a painting.

“It allows them to focus on one area at a time rather than being over faced with everything that they have in front of them,” explains Jackson

“Moving on from this idea, I thought how fantastic it would be if larger frames could be created that allowed us to see the landscape for what it is, an ever-changing painting situated in natures open air gallery, something that is free to us all and hence the ‘exhibition’ of Framing the Landscape was created.”

to the county, to ‘see’ how great the landscape is and value its worth.

Wessenden Head near Holmfirth was the first

location of a frame and

others can now be found throughout Yorkshire

including Hardcastle Crags, Brimham Rocks, Holme Moss and Roseberry Topping.

Constructed from steel, the idea is that the frames will weather with the elements and become part of its natural surroundings.

