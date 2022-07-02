Usually held over the first weekend in July, here are some of the best pictures from today's action at the rally which is being held at Duncombe Park in Hemsley, North Yorkshire.
They were snapped by The Yorkshire Post photographer, James Hardisty.
The event continues tomorrow (Sunday)
1. Full steam ahead
The annual steam and vintage gala at Duncombe Park.
Pictures James Hardisty.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Grand Entrance
Stephen Gell, of Redcar, who has been coming to the event for over 20 years, goes for a early morning ride around the grounds of Duncombe Park on his 4 inch scale Freelance Steam Engine.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Taking Shelter
John Appleby, of Pickering, works on Old Lass, a 1901 7 horsepower agricultural Traction Engine, whilst Mark Angusm and Rod Lytton, shelter from a heavy rain shower.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Pride and Joy
John Appleby, of Pickering, infront of Old Lass, a 1901 7 horsepower agricultural Traction Engine.
Photo: James Hardisty