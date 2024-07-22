Plan to convert historic mansion in Yorkshire into luxury flats refused

Plans to convert a listed mansion into 29 flats have been refused after criticism the scheme made little reference to the heritage features inside the property.

An application to create apartments in St Ives Mansion in Harden was refused by Bradford Council this week, with planners saying there was “inadequate information” on how the changes would affect the 18th Century building.

The mansion is part of the large St Ives Estate just outside Bingley, and in March the Grade II-listed property was badly damaged by a huge blaze. It had been empty for years, but most recently used as a 50 bed care home.

The application to convert the building into luxury apartments was submitted earlier this summer, and said: “The change of use proposal is of good design and certainly adds a positive contribution and significance back into the local character and distinctiveness of the St Ives area. It provides a practical and active re-use for the currently vacant building.”

St Ives Mansion

But the council’s conservation officer Jon Ackroyd raised concerns about the proposal.

He said: “Sadly (the mansion) has been allowed to fall into significant disrepair and whilst left without surveillance has been the subject of intrusion, vandalism and arson.

“The interior of the mansion, as befits a modest country house, holds heritage and architectural significance. this despite poor quality and superficial alterations during the time as a care home. Thus the entrance lobby has panelling, a feature fireplace and a grand timber staircase.

“Many rooms have good plaster coving and ceilings, panelled window reveals and original doors and architraves. All contribute to the significance of the building. The application proposes layout changes, subdivision of rooms and introduction of further compartments within spaces. A comprehensive heritage impact assessment of all spaces within the building is required to accompany such an application.

“The minimal justification provided is far from adequate. Extensive repairs will be required to the building, especially the roofs, rainwater goods and masonry as well as internal structures and finishes affected by deterioration and fire. All require to be specified as part of such a regenerative application.”

Refusing the plans, planning officers said: “The application as submitted provides insufficient information to enable its proper consideration by the council.