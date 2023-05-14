Plan to turn crumbling warehouse in Yorkshire into £9.7m apartment block

Galem House on Vincent Street, in Bradford, is a seven-storey warehouse building that has been derelict for over two decades. Last year plans to convert the crumbling building, just off Sunbridge Road, into 77 apartments were revealed by Coverstone Investments Ltd and Trident House Development.

The plans have since been awarded £1.2m through the Government’s Brownfield Housing Fund – a pot of cash designed to kick start development on long vacant sites. The planning application for the work, which will include a two storey extension built on the roof, has been approved by Bradford Council this week. Work is currently underway to secure the building, in the Goitside Conservation Area, ahead of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers pointed out that a previous application for the site, that would have seen the “bold” building demolished, had been approved, but work never began. This development offered the chance to regenerate the site while still retaining the building.

Galem House on Vincent Street, in Bradford, is a seven-storey warehouse building that has been derelict for over two decades

Conservation officers said: “The impact of a two-storey addition, whilst rather more apparent than ideal, is far preferable to the loss of the building and the harm which that loss would cause to the conservation area. The retention of this bold building will be a great benefit to the Conservation Area.”

Officers highlight the fact that property values in that area of the city have generally been low – putting off many developers. The applicants said that even with the Government funding, they would be unable to provide any affordable housing in the development – usually a requirement of any residential schemes.

The planning documents include a “viability appraisal” that shows the profit for the developers will be less than eight per cent of the gross development value of the scheme. The amount that developers usually see as acceptable for such schemes is between 15 per cent and 20 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers said: “The viability appraisal has been reviewed by the Council’s Economic Development team who have confirmed the figures to be robust. It is therefore considered that it would be unreasonable to require the provision of Affordable Housing for this development.

“However the societal benefits associated with the development are nonetheless considered to be significant as the development will result in the repair and refurbishment of a historic building which would otherwise be demolished and the delivery of additional much needed residential accommodation.”

Referring to how the development would improve the Goitside area, planners added: “It will bring a disused and derelict building, which – when in good repair – will make a positive contribution to the character of the Goitside Conservation Area, back into use, providing for its repair and on-going maintenance, and will also help to provide for the number of additional residential units planned for the area.