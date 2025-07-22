Plan to turn vacant parts of Victorian town centre building into flats

By Chris Young
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 11:19 BST
Creating new flats in a Victorian town centre building will make better use of “an under-utilised heritage asset”.

A planning application to convert unused space in 100 Main Street, Bingley, into five flats has been submitted to Bradford Council.

The unit is part of a terrace of Victorian shops, and although the ground floor is occupied by Stitch in Time, the rest of the building is vacant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application, by Pei Jun Lin, is for five one-bed flats spread across the building’s four storeys, with the existing ground floor business being retained.

The rear of 100 Main Street Bingleyplaceholder image
The rear of 100 Main Street Bingley

It says: “The building is currently vacant on all but the ground floor and is suffering from prolonged underuse.

“This proposal represents a sustainable and appropriate reuse of an under-utilised heritage asset within the town centre.

"By introducing high-quality residential accommodation, the scheme delivers a viable future use for a vacant upper storey structure.”

A decision on the application is expected in September.

Related topics:VictorianBradford Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice