Plan to turn vacant parts of Victorian town centre building into flats
A planning application to convert unused space in 100 Main Street, Bingley, into five flats has been submitted to Bradford Council.
The unit is part of a terrace of Victorian shops, and although the ground floor is occupied by Stitch in Time, the rest of the building is vacant.
The application, by Pei Jun Lin, is for five one-bed flats spread across the building’s four storeys, with the existing ground floor business being retained.
It says: “The building is currently vacant on all but the ground floor and is suffering from prolonged underuse.
“This proposal represents a sustainable and appropriate reuse of an under-utilised heritage asset within the town centre.
"By introducing high-quality residential accommodation, the scheme delivers a viable future use for a vacant upper storey structure.”
A decision on the application is expected in September.
