Plan to turn vacant parts of Victorian town centre building into flats

Creating new flats in a Victorian town centre building will make better use of “an under-utilised heritage asset”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application to convert unused space in 100 Main Street, Bingley, into five flats has been submitted to Bradford Council.

The unit is part of a terrace of Victorian shops, and although the ground floor is occupied by Stitch in Time, the rest of the building is vacant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, by Pei Jun Lin, is for five one-bed flats spread across the building’s four storeys, with the existing ground floor business being retained.

The rear of 100 Main Street Bingley

It says: “The building is currently vacant on all but the ground floor and is suffering from prolonged underuse.

“This proposal represents a sustainable and appropriate reuse of an under-utilised heritage asset within the town centre.

"By introducing high-quality residential accommodation, the scheme delivers a viable future use for a vacant upper storey structure.”