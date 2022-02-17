Plans for housing near Civil War field hospital in Yorkshire village are rejected to protect heritage

The development would have harmed the conservation area within the historic village of Nether Poppleton, councillors on City of York Council’s area planning sub-committee said.

Developers wanted to build one two-storey and a one-storey house on brownfield land last used to store caravans behind the Lord Nelson pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Irving, representing the applicant, said the York-based architects were “passionate about creativity and beautiful design using sustainably sourced materials.”

Poppleton House is one of the historic buildings in the village of Nether Poppleton

He added: “They have been designed to minimise impact on neighbouring properties, while respecting the historic form of the development in the settlement.”

A previous application was rejected in September 2020, with the homes being redesigned before Wednesday’s planning meeting.

Nether Poppleton has a neighbourhood plan which details what sort of development is suitable for the village. Council officers recommended the application for approval.

Coun Rachel Melley quoted national planning policy as stating development should be sympathetic to local character and history.

“It’s just the wrong setting for it, whatever the architectural values,” she added.

Coun Jonny Crawshaw said: “I think you get into very dangerous territory if you only want to see things in a conservation are that look like the things that area already there, because actually you end up with a pastiche - and actually it’s better to have something that’s quite strikingly different but complementary.”

Coun Tony Fisher said: “I am not saying that an appropriate scheme on the site could not be produced, but it needs to be more in keeping with what is around it at the moment.”