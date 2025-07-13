Plans submitted to turn former church into 11 new flats in Yorkshire
A full planning application has been submitted to Barnsley Council seeking permission to convert the former Wesleyan Reform Church on Wakefield Road, in Smithies, into a mix of one-bedroom flats, with 11 parking spaces and landscaped communal space.
The stone-built church and adjoining hall, thought to date back to the early 20th century, have stood empty for several years, and were purchased at auction in December 2024.
According to the planning statement, the building is no longer viable as a place of worship or community space, and has not been used actively for a considerable time. Applicant documents say that its conversion would deliver much-needed homes, support Barnsley’s housing targets, and secure the long-term future of a locally significant heritage asset.
While not listed or within a conservation area, the church is considered a non-designated heritage asset, meaning it has historic and architectural value at a local level. The proposed conversion is designed to be “sensitive,” retaining the roofline, stonework, and original window layout.
Some additions such as dormer windows are included but the applicants say they have been designed to reflect the building’s character. Internally, the space will be reconfigured to provide 11 self-contained flats that meet national space standards.
Under planning rules, the loss of community buildings like churches must be justified. The developer argues that this particular building has no viable future in that role and that nearby venues such as Hope House Church, Gateway Church, and Manor Court Community Centre already meet local needs.
The site is close to public transport links and services, and the projected traffic levels from 11 flats are said to be no higher than when the church was in use for services and events.
The developers say that this scheme meets all relevant local policies and contributes meaningfully to housing supply at a time of shortfall.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.