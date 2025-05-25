A hidden tunnel once used by royalty will be repaired after suffering from years of decay.

The short tunnel is located beneath Exhibition Road in Saltaire, and was built to link Victoria Hall with the Exhibition Building.

It is thought the underground structure was once used by Princess Beatrice when she opened the Royal Jubilee Exhibition in the model village in the 1800s.

The Salt Foundation Trust, which owns the tunnel, Victoria Hall and the Exhibition Building, recently submitted a planning application to Bradford Council seeking permission to repair the tunnel, which they say had suffered corrosion over the years.

Listed building consent for the remedial works has now been approved by planning officers.

The application said there were concerns for the “structural integrity” of the tunnel if work was not carried out and that it was “desirable to retain the tunnel as a usable link because of its historical significance.”

The application said: “The existence of the tunnel is not widely known – it is not visible from the street. The only evidence of its existence are three concrete slabs set amongst the stone flags of the footpaths at each end. These indicate the locations of the blocked up light wells.”

Referring to the history of the tunnel and its surrounding buildings, the application adds: “Victoria Hall was built in 1867-71 as the Saltaire Institute to house the Saltaire Schools of Art and Science.

“By the mid 1880s more space was needed for the expanding schools. A new building was constructed behind the Institute (now Victoria Hall) across the then unnamed street.

“The plan was to fund the cost of this building retrospectively by putting on a grand exhibition housed within the new building itself and across the 12 acres of vacant land surrounding it. This was the Royal Yorkshire Jubilee Exhibition of 1887.

“Exhibition Road and the Exhibition Building take their names from this event. Royalty (Princess Beatrice) were invited to open the great event.

“The tunnel between the two School of Art and Science buildings was constructed at this time, apparently to facilitate the movements of exhibition visitors, not least royal guests.

“The tunnel is no longer in use owing to concerns about its structural integrity.

“Water has been leaking into the tunnel for many years and pooling on the floor, creating a consistently damp atmosphere. The has led to corrosion of the steel roof structure.”

It says the corrosion has led to “serious concerns about the more immediate stability of the structure.”

Work to improve the structure that has now been approved by planners includes a secondary floor slab and internal side walls to support the roof and the creation of cavity and underslab drainage to remove the water which will continue leaking into the tunnel.