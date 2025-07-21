Plans to turn historic former town centre Barclays bank into HMO withdrawn

Plans to convert an historic former bank building in Pontefract town centre into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) have been withdrawn.

The scheme included transforming the old Barclays premises on Market Place into a house share for 11 people.

Maskill Investments Ltd applied to Wakefield Council in April this year to carry out work across all three floors of the Grade II*-listed building.

The proposals included two five-bedroom HMOs on the first and second floors. A self-contained apartment was planned on part of the ground floor, with the remaining space to be retained for commercial purposes.

The building, which lies within the Pontefract Market Place conservation area. has been vacant since Barclays closed the branch in September 2023.

The property dates back to 1760s and it thought to have been designed by James Paine, who was also involved with the delivery of Nostell Priory. It was taken over by local bank Leatham, Tew and Company in 1801 before being bought by Barclays in 1907.

Extensions to the building have been made over the past two centuries.

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “Owing to the listed nature of the building, in line with the requirements of planning law and policy, care is needed to ensure the heritage significance of the assets is not unduly harmed.

“The building conserves an element of Pontefract’s historic past and gives a glimpse of the townscape that has existed since the late 18th century. The style of the building is of some value worthy of note, being relatively ornate and providing some notably high historic value.”

The applicant said the plans would assist the regeneration of Pontefract.

The statement added: “The proposal is to redevelop a currently vacant building and bring it back into long term use. There are no external works proposed and local character will be conserved.”

The council’s conservation officer said the authority supported the re-use of the building but raised concerns regarding the “loss of historic floor plan”, amenity for residents and the impact on the conservation area.

The officer’s report said: “Access to the HMO from the rear is of concern. It raises issues regarding feelings of safety for residents and is a missed opportunity here. This development will impact the conservation area through its use.

“Relegating residents to the rear across a rather convoluted route up a fire escape will result in a loss of vitality on Market Place, the key public space within the conservation area.”

A total of 16 residents objected to the scheme and no comments in favour of the proposals were made to the council.

One objector said: “Pontefract is a historical town that has the potential to attract visitors but I believe a HMO in the centre of town could deter visitors which would have an impact on local businesses.

“I have no objections to luxury apartments especially as this is a listed building that needs to be preserved and looked after. It has a lot of historical history and I would hate to see it spoilt.”

Another resident said: “The area has already seen a significant increase in HMO developments, which is placing pressure on local infrastructure and changing the balance of the residential community.

“Further intensification of HMOs risks undermining the character of the neighbourhood and reducing the availability of family housing.”

A third objection stated: “You are just about to demolish a number of the Horsfair flats buildings because they are not in keeping with the town centre’s historic buildings, yet you are about to consider turning an historical building into a bedsit.”