Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.

Wearing sunglasses, the 96-year-old sovereign looked joyful as she surveyed the patriotic scenes, giving broad smiles as she enjoyed the aircraft display.

It was the second of two appearances from the monarch on the balcony on Thursday – the start of the special extended Jubilee weekend marking her 70-year-reign.

Earlier, she joined her cousin the Duke of Kent on the famous frontage to take a salute of her soldiers returning from Trooping the Colour, after the Prince of Wales deputised for her on the parade ground.

Eighteen royals including the Queen stepped out to watch the high-profile flypast, with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis flanking the monarch.

Take a look at the best pictures in our gallery.

1. Military aircraft Military aircraft during a special flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade

2. Typhoons RAF Typhoon jets fly in formation of the number 70 over Buckingham Palace in London during the Platinum Jubilee flypast on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

3. Thousands lined the streets The Red Arrows make a flypast at the conclusion of the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

4. Red Arrows The Red Arrows flying over London this afternoon