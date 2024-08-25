Thankfully, after coming under the guardianship of the City Council of Wakefield (from the Duchy of Lancaster), wholesome community activities have since taken place in the grounds.

Following William the Conqueror's victory at the Battle of Hastings in 1066, he granted estates to his knights.

Two of the largest estates in the north were the Honours of Clitheroe and Pontefract linking both sides of the Pennines and were awarded to the de Lacy family.

Pontefract Castle. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Becoming an important administrative centre, Pontefract was to be protected by a new castle. Initially, this was of a motte and bailey design.

This structure was known to be in existence by around 1070, the builder being Ilbert de Lacy (1045-1093). He had fought for William at the Battle of Hastings.

The date range for the early stages of the later castle's construction in stone are estimated to be from the 12th century to the early 13th century.

Prior to the 1066 conquest, the only buildings erected from stone were churches so artisans were brought from abroad to ply their trade. This was expensive and the initial stone fortifications were only completed when the Honour of Pontefract was well established financially.

Pontefract Castle Grounds. Peter Tuffrey collection

Stone was quarried locally and quite a number of craftsmen were employed leaving personal marks or signatures on the walls from all phases of the castle's construction.

Enjoying the protection of two outer walled baileys, the castle was also crowned with around 10 internal towers – some of them reaching to great heights. The King's Tower and Queen's Tower may have been around 20m high.

An oil painting by Alexander Keirincx (1600-1652), dating from the early 17th century, suggests how the castle may have appeared.

During 1322, Thomas, 2nd Earl of Lancaster (b. c. 1278), after falling out with King Edward II was executed at Pontefract.

Adam Beddis, right of Pontefract Historical Society talks to the people on the first Ghost Walk at Pontefract Castle.

According to pontefractsandalcastles: ‘Thomas, dressed in penitential rags and sitting astride a scrawny mule, was taken to a hill overlooking his castle, and with his face towards Scotland (symbolic of his alleged treachery), was beheaded with two or three clumsy strokes’.

In 1399, Richard II (b. 1367) was imprisoned at Pontefract by King Henry IV until his death in 1400. He is thought to have starved to death. Shakespeare used Pontefract (Pomfret) Castle as a setting in two of his history plays, Richard II and Richard III.

During a scene from Richard II, the King is dragged to Pomfret Castle, where he looks back on his life when imprisoned in the dungeons only to be killed as the curtain falls.

Richard III (1452-1485) condemned Sir Richard Grey, Sir Thomas Vaughan and Earl Rivers to execution in 1483. In Shakespeare's Richard III, Rivers is taken to the castle and states:

'O Pomfret, Pomfret! O thou bloody prison!

Fatal and ominous to noble peers!

Within the guilty closure of thy walls

Richard the Second here was hack'd to death'.

In 1541, King Henry VIII journeyed to Pontefract Castle with his wife Catherine Howard who he had married when she was just 16 years old.

They were accompanied by Henry’s courtier and friend, Thomas Culpeper. Allegedly, whilst the three were staying at the castle, Thomas and Catherine began and affair. When this was discovered, they were both executed for treason against the King.

During the English Civil War (1642-1651), Pontefract Castle, a Royalist stronghold, was besieged three times. Oliver Cromwell despised the castle and wrote in one of his letters:

'[Pontefract Castle is] well-watered; situated on rock in every part of it; and therefore difficult to mine. The walls are very thick and high, with strong towers; and if battered, very difficult to access, by reason of the depth and steepness of the graft'.

Pontefract Castle was the last Royal castle to fall to the Parliamentarians in 1649 and systematically dismantled thereafter.

Then, over the centuries, the ruins decayed and only the cellars now remain of the Great Hall which was once the heart of the fortress. The bailey area was eventually used for growing liquorice.

In May 1882, it was reported that for many years the Corporation of Pontefract had wished to acquire the old castle ruins and grounds, in order to lay them out for pleasure grounds.

Through Mr Childers, MP, the grounds were promised at the expiration of a lease on them to Mrs Dunnill’s executors at a nominal rent of £30 per annum. The Corporation readily accepted the offer of the Duchy of Lancaster after some legal problems were overcome.

The report then added: ‘the grounds were taken over about eighteen months ago, and the liquorice and other crops sold off, and the work of excavating and exploring the ruins commenced.’ Whilst the work was taking place a number of interesting discoveries were made. Silver coins, pottery, old armour, cannon balls, and innumerable bullets were found.

In another article from July 29, 1884, it is stated that ‘hidden parts of the building are laid bare, exposed fragments which were tottering to decay have been patched up, entrances with lodges are provided, and the landscape gardener has created a picture of loveliness beautiful to see.’ Then it was added: ‘the completion of this metamorphosis had been celebrated informally a while ago in the hope that a more imposing ceremony perhaps graced by Royalty, might some day follow.’

But, the Pontefract residents opted to link the formal opening of the castle grounds with another celebration.

Four hundred years earlier Richard III had granted by royal warrant a charter of incorporation to Pontefract. Celebrations of both events had taken place the day before on July 28, 1884.

From that time, the castle grounds have provided a venue for many events to take place.

During Sunday May 2, 1915, the Leeds District Primitive Methodist Synod held what was described as ‘a very successful camp meeting in the grounds of Pontefract Castle’.

The Bishop of Hull opened a garden fete and tennis tournament in the castle grounds on August 4, 1921 in aid of the Rural Deanery Preventive and Rescue Society. There was a large attendance, and the entries for the tennis tournament exceeded expectations.

Five years later, on Thursday June 24, 1926, 500 miners’ children took park in a folk dance in the castle grounds. To enable children to attend, school teachers not only made their costumes but paid for their travelling expenses and provided them with meals.

During June 21, 1929, it was said the peace and tranquillity of the historic ruins of Pontefract Castle were disturbed.

This was caused by the arrival of the first of nearly 700 children and adults who throughout the day took part in the annual folk-dancing competition held in connection with the Pontefract and District Musical Competition Festival.

A Grand Historical pageant in Pontefract Castle was staged over the weekend of August 27,28,29, 1942. This included spectacular colourful incidents from 500 years of history. Also present were ‘the A.T.S choir and dancers, and the York and Lancaster Regiment Band’.

Wakefield Council and the Pontefract Heritage Group have both played a part in organising events at the castle. These have involved hundreds of enthusiastic members of the public. The ghost trails held at Halloween are booked up weeks in advance.

The site attracts upwards of 50,000 visitors each year and is one of Yorkshire's foremost historical gems, even though visualising the castle as it once appeared is extremely difficult today.

A programme of excavation and conservation was undertaken from 1981-1985 by The West Yorkshire Archaeology Service for the Pontefract Castle Conservation Committee. ​

Receiving grants from English heritage, and also the National lottery fund, the castle has been repaired, improved and a visitor centre established for it to continue to play an important part in people's lives today.