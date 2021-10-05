Popular Yorkshire inn dating back to 17th century to shut for £220,000 makeover

Hannah and Dave are overseeing the transformation of the Blacksmiths Arms.

The Blacksmiths Arms in Everton will close on October 10 and is set to bounce back in mid November, creating a number of new jobs at the 17th century inn.

The renovation at the Church Street pub is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and licensees, Doncaster born-and-bred Hannah Peacock and her partner Dave Edwards.

The project will carefully renovate the outside of the pub, which was once a smithy.

An artists' impression of how the new pub will look.

As well as repainting the building, it will add new planters, lighting and signage, enhancing the centre of Everton.

The revamp will completely refurbish the dated pub’s interior, making it more contemporary and comfortable, whilst keeping all its quirky character and charm.

Distinctive features such as the snug, exposed brickwork and beams will be retained and a fireplace brought back into use.

To cater for the whole community, the pub will have a cosy lounge bar for enjoying drinks and socialising, a games area with pool, darts and a screen for watching sports, and a new dining and function room.

Converted from a disused conservatory and opening onto the garden, the room will be bookable for functions such as meetings and celebrations with family and friends. It will have a bar, booth seating and wood flooring. Details such as a feature fireplace, stylish lighting, wall art and a faux foliage ceiling display will add to the look.

Trained chefs Hannah and Dave are extending the menu with a wider choice of freshly prepared pub favourites to mark the pub’s makeover.

Ingredients will be locally sourced where possible, and Sunday lunches will be a specialty.

To complement the new menu, the couple are overhauling the cellar, installing state-of-the-art dispense equipment to ensure consistently perfect pints of draught beer and cider.

The Cask Marque accredited pub will also serve four cask ales, including ales from nearby breweries.

Hannah and Dave took over the pub in 2019 when it had been run by a succession of temporary operators for a number of years and was in need of a new lease of life.

Originally planned for April 2019, the refurbishment had to be postponed due to Covid.

Undeterred, the couple have worked tirelessly to put The Blacksmiths Arms back on the map and help the village through the pandemic.

In addition to providing takeaways during the lockdowns and helping housebound residents with errands such as shopping, they have transformed The Blacksmiths Arms’ garden, pruning trees to bring in the light and adding new flowers and seating for 90.

Says Hannah: “It’s exciting that work is finally starting. It’s the perfect way to celebrate our second anniversary at The Blacksmiths Arms, and to thank the village for their support during difficult times for all.

"Without their backing, we couldn't make these improvements. We want The Blacksmith Arms to be a hub of Everton life with something for everyone. We can’t wait to reopen and show people their new-look pub.”

Added Star Pubs & Bars area manager Paul Willis: “Hannah and Dave have put their all into The Blacksmiths Arms. It now has a well-deserved reputation as a great traditional pub, and brings in people from a ten-mile radius.

"They've created a lovely garden, and we’re delighted to be working with them to give the pub a beautiful new decor to match.