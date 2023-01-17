Preservation work at historic pub in Yorkshire reveals it could be a century older than first thought

Restoration work has revealed that a former 17th-century pub in Wakefield city centre could be much older than previously thought.

The old Black Swan at 6-8 Silver Street, off Westgate, is being renovated as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme by Wakefield Council and Historic England.

During the work, cement render was removed, and the original timber frame was revealed, along with carved posts usually associated with a high-status house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scientists are now analysing the timber and building experts from Historic England are looking at the building in detail as it could have origins far earlier than believed.

The timber frames are extremely rare

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was previously thought to date back to between 1650-90, with 19th-century shop units on the ground floor. The new findings could mean it could have been in existence as early as 1590, which would make it the oldest remaining domestic building in the city, and the only survivor with jettied timber frames over three storeys – similar to the style of architecture seen on The Shambles in York.

It wouldn’t quite make it the oldest structure in Wakefield – parts of Wakefield Cathedral and Chantry Bridge are medieval in origin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The discovery could potentially shed new light on the development of early timber framed buildings within the city and regionally.

The project offers grants to owners of historic buildings along the high street to repair and revitalise them. Works have started at a further 15 properties and the scheme has seen improvements made to four of the historic yards leading off Westgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is undergoing renovation work

Council leader Coun Denise Jeffery said: “This is such an exciting discovery that has come about thanks to the work that we’re doing to preserve and protect these buildings for future generations. Scientific investigations are under way to date the timbers, and we await the experts’ verdict, but it is possible this fantastic project has revealed the oldest surviving timber building in our city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building is now covered up to preserve the timbers, but photographs have been released to the public.