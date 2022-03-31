Connect Recover Thrive has been devised by the Peak District National Park Foundation and coincides with a celebration event to mark the Peak District’s 70th anniversary as the UK’s first national park.

The money raised will develop nature recovery across planet, people and wildlife.

Jen Lowthrop, chair of trustees said: “The campaign reflects our ambition for people to Connect, Recover and Thrive by experiencing the joy of nature in our National Park. We will work to connect people from all backgrounds to nature, improve wellbeing through nature connection and continue to support thriving communities in and surrounding the Park.

Looking towards Higger Tor from Carl Wark, an iron age fort in the Peak District just inside the Yorkshire border. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“It also reflects our ambition to join up habitats, to restore nature and create thriving landscapes – supporting an environment which contributes to the fight against climate change.”

It also highlighted the work and ambition of the Foundation, the Peak District National Park’s official charity.

As well as the Earl and Countess of Burlington and Kelvin and Elizabeth Fletcher, of reality TV farming series Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure, TV presenter Julia Bradbury attended.

She said: “On April 17 1951, the Peak District made history as the UK’s first national park.

“Decades of campaigning for access and protection of our countryside led to the creation of National Parks and that passion and connection to the Peak District continues to grow.”