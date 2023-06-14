A flypast to mark the retirement of RAF Hercules from years of military service will take place across all four UK nations - and its route will cover parts of Yorkshire.

The Hercules is the RAF’s primary tactical transport aircraft and in its present C.Mk 4 and C.Mk 5 versions of the C-130J-30 and C-130J, respectively, has been integral to UK operational tactical mobility tasks. It was first brought into service in 1999 and is regularly employed to operate into countries or regions where there is a threat to aircraft; its performance, tactics and defensive systems make it the model platform for such tasks.

The first Hercules aircraft arrived in Cambridge in December 1966 and will officially retire from service with the RAF on June 30, 2023. It was used extensively during Operation Telic in Iraq and Operation Herrick in Afghanistan.

The C-130J model will be seen flying across the country to mark its retirement after 24 years of service with RAF. The aircraft will now transition to using the 22 RAF A400M Atlas, which supposedly has a better range and payload than its previous model.

Hercules military aircraft in flight. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

When will RAF Hercules fly over Yorkshire?

Details of the full planned route and timings can be found on the RAF website and cover locations of significance to the Hercules’ service and 47 Squadron.

The transition to the 22-strong Atlas fleet and other air mobility aircraft has been in process for a while now. Hercules and 47 Squadron will continue to deliver on operations supporting the UK defence objectives until the day of retirement on June 30.

The RAF C-130J Hercules will fly across the UK - including Yorkshire - on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 and timings may vary due to weather conditions or other requirements.

- At 2.10pm the Hercules aircraft will fly over RAF Topcliffe in North Yorkshire.